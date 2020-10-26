Just over a week before Election Day, President Donald Trump is visiting Lancaster County for a campaign rally.
President Trump will talk to voters at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township around 1:30 p.m.
Crowds gathered early in anticipation for the event.
Last week, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Mount Joy to campaign for President Trump's reelection.
About a month ago, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence visited Lititz for a watch party for the first Trump-Biden debate.
President Trump's campaign has ramped up its efforts in Pennsylvania, as it's on of the key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the election.
LNP | LancasterOnline is on the scene. Follow up with live updates below.