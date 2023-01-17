Pennsylvania officially has a new governor as of today.

Former Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who bested Sen. Doug Mastriano back in November, took his oath of office in Harrisburg early this afternoon alongside Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, becoming the state's 48th governor.

Shapiro and Davis are scheduled to celebrate their inauguration with a gala at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County this evening, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and festivities set to begin at 7 p.m.

Musical performances by Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy will be featured, as well as food provided by numerous Pennsylvanian businesses, including Sheetz, Wawa, Hershey's and Lititz-based Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery.

You can check out live Twitter coverage of the gala below from LNP, Spotlight PA, The Caucus and other local news outlets. Millersville senior and Hempfield alum Ruby Mundok, who helped plan the inauguration, will also be taking over the LNP | LancasterOnline Instagram page with additional coverage; you can check that out here.