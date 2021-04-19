Following are contested races that Republican and Democratic voters in Lancaster County will face for courts, school boards and municipal offices. There are many more candidates who are running unopposed in the primary but could face competition in the November general election.

Links to full candidate lists can be found here.

COURTS

PA SUPREME COURT – 1 seat (10-year term); contest on Republican side with 3 candidates: Paula Patrick, Kevin Brobson and Patricia A. McCullough.

PA SUPERIOR COURT – 1 seat (10-year term); contest on Democratic side with 3 candidates: Jill Beck, Timika Lane and Bryan Neft.

PA COMMONWEALTH COURT – 2 seats (10-year term); contest is on Democratic side with 4 candidates: David Lee Spurgeon, Lori A. Dumas, Sierra Street, Amanda Green Hawkins.

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE – District 02-3-07 – Stevens, northern Lancaster County (6-year term)

Democratic ballot: Clark Bearinger and Sunny Redcay

Republican ballot: Sunny Redcay, Steven David and Clark Bearinger SCHOOL BOARDS CONESTOGA VALLEY – 7 candidates are on the Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Dianna Wiley Capka, Philip G. Hurst, Dana G. Mead, Kesha Morant Williams, Michael Talley, Lisa M. Whitacre and Kathy Trowbridge. EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY – 5 candidates are on Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Paul W. Irvin, Bryan Naranjo, Sean Reese, Jonathan Dahl, Gary Buck. ELIZABETHTOWN – 7 candidates are on Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Kristy Moore, Stephen T. Lindemuth, James C. Emery, Jim Read, Danielle D. Lindemuth, Jagger Gilleland and Sarah Zahn. HEMPFIELD – There are contests on both Republican and Democratic ballots for 4 seats (4-year term). Democrats: The 6 candidates are Michael Donato, Amy R. Moreno, Alison Hutchinson, Richard Garber, Linda Johnston and Charles S. Merris Jr. Republicans: The 6 candidates are Richard Garber, Amy R. Moreno, Charles S. Merris Jr., Alison Hutchinson, Michael Donato and Linda Johnston. MANHEIM CENTRAL: There are 5 candidates on Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Steven A. Bushey, Matthew P. Linder, John Nied, Linda A. Williams and Chip Gearhart. MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: There are 4 seats are up for election (4-year term). There are 6 candidates on Democratic ballot and 10 on Republican ballot: Democratic ballot: Nikki Rivera, Joyce Stephens, Teddy M. Vasquez, Adam Hosey, Terrance Henderson and John R. Smith. Republican ballot: John R. Smith, Nikki Rivera, Kim Romano, Michael Landis, Teddy M. Vasquez, Terrance Henderson, Adam Hosey, Kyle Hunt, Erin Hoffman and Joyce Stephens. PEQUEA VALLEY: There are 4 candidates on the Republican ballot for 2 seats representing the Salisbury District (4-year term). Candidates are Benjamin L. Ingles, Freida Huyard, Jenifer G. Kurtz and Lori A. Winey. LANCASTER: There are 5 candidates are on the Democratic ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Mara Creswell McGrann, Luis Morales, Denisha Gantz, David Parry and Jennifer V. Eaton. WARWICK: There are 5 candidates on Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are M. Sam Droke-Dickinson, Michael Landis, James Koelsch, Alesha Rhinier and Matthew Knouse. MAYOR MANHEIM BOROUGH– There are 2 candidates are on the Republican ballot (4-year term): Scot C. Funk and Catherine Prozillo. CITY COUNCIL LANCASTER – There are 5 candidates are on the Democratic ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Faith M. Craig, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Janet Diaz, Lochard Calixte and David Cruz. BOROUGH COUNCILS COLUMBIA – There are 4 candidates on Republican ballot for 3 seats (4-year term). They are Peter Stahl, Todd Burgard, Barbara Fisher and Ryan Sexton. NEW HOLLAND – There are 6 candidates are on Republican ballot for 4 seats (4-year term). They are Mike Martin, Harry M. Klinger, Bryant J. Glick, Todd C. Burkhart, Andy Walker and Patrick K. Morgan. ELIZABETHTOWN – FIRST WARD – There are 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 2 seats (4-year term). They are Lanty W. Moss and Bill Troutman. EPHRATA – THIRD WARD – There are two candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (4-year term). They are Chandler Eby and Tim L. Barr. MOUNTVILLE – There are 4 candidates on Republican ballot for 3 seats (4-year term). They are Philip S. Kresge, Lenny Heisey, Richard D. Spiegel and Matthew T. Auker. TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONER MANHEIM TOWNSHIP Republicans – There are 5 candidates on the Republican ballot for 3 seats (4-year term). They are Michael Loeven, Stacey Morgan Brubaker, Mary Jo Huyard, John C. Bear and Anthony Marcavage. Democrats – There are 2 candidates on the Democratic ballot for 1 seat (2-year term). They are Ryan Dodson and Denyse Kling. TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP – There are 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (6-year term). They are Lorenzo Bonura and Kathleen O’Connell. EAST EARL TOWNSHIP – There are 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (2-year term). They are Glenn Yoder and Dustin Sauder. CONOY TOWNSHIP– There are 4 candidates on the Republican ballot for 2 seats (6-year terms). They are Douglas L. Hawthorne, S. Jay Williams, Kevin McKain and Clyde H. Pickel. MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP – There are 2 candidates are on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (6-year term). They are David W. Sweigart III and Calvin Brackbill. MARTIC TOWNSHIP – There are 4 candidates on the Republican ballot for 2 seats (6-year term). They are Charles Stouff, Ryan Fisher, Donald F. Snyder and Jay Kreider. PEQUEA TOWNSHIP – There are 3 candidates on the Republican ballot for 2 seats (6-year term). They are Tom Haas, Anthony Cazillo III and Lucille J. Gillichbauer. There are also 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (2-year term). They are Harry Lehman and Lucille J. Gillichbauer. PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP – There are 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (6-year term). They are Anita Rankin and John E. Schroeder. FULTON TOWNSHIP – There are 2 candidates on the Republican ballot for 1 seat (6-year term). They are William H. Taylor and Mike Church.