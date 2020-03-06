Do you want to have a say in how LNP | LancasterOnline reports on the 2020 Election?
LNP | LancasterOnline wants to make sure voters have a direct voice in its coverage and in the questions reporters ask candidates as they compete for your vote. To do this, we’re using voter input to create a Citizens’ Agenda that outlines are their top priorities for the election that we plan to publish at the end of March.
Although the presidential race is getting the most attention, Lancaster County voters will also elect members of the state House and Senate, as well as choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
LNP | LancasterOnline wants to hear from you. You can contribute to the Citizens’ Agenda by filling out this form or meeting with state and federal government reporter Gillian McGoldrick at any of the following public libraries at the following dates and times: