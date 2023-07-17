Three Lancaster County legislators toured the YWCA headquarters on N. Lime St. Monday to see how state grant money is helping the organization upgrade its facilities.

Stacie Blake, chief executive officer at YWCA, said $1 million in state funds will be used to add an ADA-compliant elevator large enough to accommodate a medical stretcher.

The YWCA is already in the process of adding 16 new affordable residential units to its building, adding to the 38 already in place, officials said last year when the city allocated federal COVID recovery money for the work.

“It uses an amazing asset right here in the city,” Blake said. “Every day somebody comes off the street, looking for a place to stay.”

State Reps. Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, two Democrats whose districts include parts of Lancaster city, said they’re focused on expanding the city’s available housing stock, particularly for low-income individuals.

“Employers are starting to say they're having to turn away people for jobs that they have open because the people can't find housing within an hour's drive of here,” Sturla said.

Smith-Wade-El said the housing crisis in Lancaster is beginning to affect everyone, not only the homeless.

“The affordable housing conversation has moved from one where we mostly talked about folks whose residences are Binn’s Park or the 200 block of South Prince Street, to nurses, teachers [and] police officers,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township was on the tour and said his support for the YWCA began when he first entered office as a county commissioner and he has supported several of their projects in past years. Martin was not involved in securing funding for the other organizations.

The legislators’ show of support for the organization comes weeks after Lancaster County commissioners decided to give a $492,000 contract to a Bucks County-based agency to run the court-mandated parenting skills training program that had been operated for years by YWCA Lancaster. Majority commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons had previously criticized YWCA Lancaster for inappropriately engaging in political advocacy.

Community improvement funds

Sturla and Smith-Wade-El also met with representatives of Tenfold, South Ann Concerned Neighbors and the City of Lancaster on Monday to discuss other community projects being funded by Local Share Account grants. The grants are funded by state gaming revenues and are administered by the Commonwealth Finance Authority, an independent agency under the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Municipalities must apply for Local Share Account funding on behalf of nonprofits. Once local governments approve and submit an application, state lawmakers must back the project.

Smith-Wade-El served on the Lancaster City Council when these applications were initially considered. After he entered the Legislature this year, he said he offered his support for funding the proposals.

The projects benefiting from Local Share funds are:

$200,000 for the City of Lancaster to add an eastward bike lane on Fulton Street.

$400,000 to South Ann Concerned Neighbors for a new community center.

$476,905 in renovations for SACA Development Corporation’s El Centro Hispano facility.

$250,000 to Tenfold, a local affordable housing nonprofit, for the remodeling of their temporary housing facility