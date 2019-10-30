Two candidates are vying for an open seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in Tuesday’s election.

Greg Paulson, the Democratic candidate and attorney who serves as Rep. Mike Sturla’s district chief of staff, and Craig Stedman, Lancaster County’s three-term district attorney, are asking voters to entrust them with the vacancy opened by Judge Jay J. Hoberg’s 2018 retirement.

Stedman has been endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, and when seeking appointment to the state Superior Court in 2018 was rated “highly recommended” by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Paulson ran as a write-in candidate in the May primary with the support of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. Due to the timing of his entry into the race, he was not rated by the Lancaster Bar Association.

At an LNP editorial board meeting with the candidates earlier this month, both candidates cited their legal experience and commitment to justice as reasons they should be elected.

Stedman said he was seeking the seat because he has committed his life to public service and the move to judge was a natural progression where he could continue to serve the community. Stedman, a graduate of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law, was admitted to practice law in 1991.

Paulson, who had previously sought a Lancaster county judge position, said he was encouraged to run for office by both Democrats and Republicans. He is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Law and was admitted to practice law in 1972.

Paulson, 73, could serve only 13 months of the 10-year term if he is elected because of a state constitutional requirement that judges retire at age 75. During the editorial board meeting, Paulson said a short term would have benefits, such as not requiring a pension.

Stedman, 55, said his experience as a prosecutor will lend itself to the position because he understands the rules of evidence and trial procedure.

Paulson pointed to his long career in civil law and family practice as valuable to the role, given that Hoberg presided over orphans court and dependency court.

The annual salary of a Court of Common Pleas judge is $183,184.

