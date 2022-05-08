It’s the economy, stupid.

If Republicans adopt the mantra that Democratic consultant James Carville pinned on the war room wall when he helped guide Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 campaign, they might be able to ensure that the white hot issue of abortion is overshadowed by pocketbook concerns when voters head to the polls in November.

Surging anger among abortion rights supporters, inflamed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, will likely boost Democratic voter turnout in November. But the issue still must trump voters’ deep concerns about the economy, gas prices and jobs, according to polls and interviews with political analysts.

The abortion battle will continue to flare at the state Capitol through the end of this year. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who has volunteered as an escort for women at abortion clinics, has said he will veto any bills abortion opponents in the Republican-controlled Legislature send him, meaning any new restrictions are effectively on ice until voters elect a new governor, who will take office in January.

Political experts say the General Assembly is likely to remain in GOP hands for the 2023-2024 session. Thus, the stakes this fall have been raised significantly in the race between presumptive Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general and strong abortion rights advocate, and the winner of the May 17 GOP primary.

All nine of the Republicans running support more restrictions on abortion, and some of the top contenders say they would sign legislation to ban it.

Bread and butter

To the possible advantage of the eventual GOP nominee, the economy registered as the top issue with voters in a statewide poll conducted at the end of April by Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research. Among the voters stating their top issue, 24% cited the economy.

The threat of losing reproductive freedom is likely to fire up abortion rights voters and increase turnout for like-minded candidates to some degree, said Berwood Yost, director of F&M’s poll. And he theorizes that won’t be balanced out by increased turnout from abortion opponents because those voters are not on the losing end of the court’s potential decision.

Still, the percentage of abortion rights supporters who are single-issue voters is low, in the 2% range, he said. F&M’s most recent poll was conducted before the Supreme Court draft was released, but the share of the electorate who vote only on abortion has been law through the years, Yost said.

‘Where we’ve never gone before’

How the issue plays out on the campaign trail depends on whether the Supreme Court actually allows the states to make abortion illegal. The draft opinion becoming a reality is not a certainty.

But if the opinion is made final in anything close to the leaked version, “it will be a tragedy for women,” said Sue Frietsche, a lawyer with the Women’s Law Project in Pittsburgh.

“We are going where we’ve never gone before,” she said. “Certainly half, or nearly half of the states, are believed to be likely to criminalize abortion.”

That could happen quickly, with the result being thousands of women from other states coming to Pennsylvania for procedures starting in January 2023, Frietsche said. But Pennsylvania doesn’t have the facilities to accommodate a crush of women seeking abortions, she said.

Frietsche, a 33-year-old abortion rights lawyer at the time, worked against a major update of Pennsylvania’s abortion law in 1989, which became the most restrictive law in the nation until stricter bans were passed elsewhere in recent years.

The 1989 law, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, includes informed consent provided by a doctor – Planned Parenthood calls it “state mandated counseling” with the intent of discouraging abortions – then a 24-hour waiting period, and parental consent for minors. A provision for spousal consent was later thrown out by the courts.

The veto pen

“If this ruling does in fact come down as the draft opinion is written,” Shapiro said in the wake of the May 2 leak, “it will be up to each individual state to determine whether women have the right to an abortion. In Pennsylvania, abortion will, in effect, remain legal until 24 weeks under our current state law, which is known as the Abortion Control Act of 1982.”

What “seems to be a guarantee…is that Republicans in our state Legislature will try to pass a near total ban on abortion in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro told reporters last week in a telephone conference call. “In fact, the frontrunner in the GOP primary for governor called for that again this morning,” Shapiro said.

He was referring to state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is leading former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, former U.S. Rep.Lou Barletta, businessman Dave White and five others, according to the F&M poll.

In an April 27 debate sponsored by Harrisburg’s ABC27, Mastriano said abortion is “a national catastrophe” and that he would support no exceptions for abortions, including saving the life of the mother and rape and incest. He told the TV audience he would support criminalizing abortions and see that doctors who provide them are charged.

“I believe every child is a gift,” said White, who emphasizes his blue-collar background as a union pipefitter. “I believe in the sanctity of life, and I’ll be a governor who protects life.” He said he would move toward eliminating exceptions,

McSwain and Barletta during the debate expressed support for the rape, incest, health and life of the mother exceptions in current law.

In a midterm election, Republicans as the party out of power are expected to have a shot at reclaiming Pennsylvania’s governor’s mansion.

“The party which lost the last (presidential) election has more energy for the next cycle,” said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. “But even when you have the wind at your back you can screw things up. Doug Mastriano against Josh Shapiro, even in a good year, is not a dream match up.”

Shapiro, if elected, would assume Wolf’s role in blocking bills to restrict or ban abortions. A Republican General Assembly could attempt to override him. An override requires a two-thirds, not a simple majority vote. In the 203-member House, that’s 136 votes, and in the 50-member Senate, 34 votes.

“It could happen but does not seem likely,” said Jack Treadway, a retired Kutztown University political science professor and author of a book on state elections.

Overrides are rare, indeed. During Wolf’s almost eight-year tenure, not a single veto has been overridden.

GOP Plan B?

During the pandemic, Republicans in the Legislature succeeded in enacting constitutional amendments to limit some of the governor’s powers. Passing a constitutional amendment is a longer process, but it takes away the possibility of a veto: An amendment must be passed in two successive legislative sessions and then be presented to statewide voters for approval.

The current two-year session ends Nov. 30. The next session begins in January.

Since January 2021, when the current session began, lawmakers proposed more than 70 changes to the state constitution, according to Spotlight PA. Three sent to voters last year won approval – two of which limited a governor’s power during an emergency.

There is already a proposed constitutional amendment (SB 956) stating there’s ”no right to an abortion or abortion funding within Pennsylvania’s Constitution,” sponsored by Sen. Judy Ward, R-Holidaysburg.

Pro-choice advocates see the constitutional amendment process as a threat.

“SB 956 says it is the policy of Pennsylvania to protect fetal life from conception to birth to the extent allowed by the federal Constitution—no exceptions,” Frietsche said. “For tens of thousands of Pennsylvania women, that is a tragedy waiting to happen. And ‘just’ taking away the means to obtain an abortion is, for people with no money, exactly the same as taking away the right to abortion.”

Ward says Frietsche and other critics are deliberately miscasting her bill. To prevent “misrepresentation,” Ward released a written statement.

“To no one’s surprise, this issue has elicited consternation from abortion rights activists who wield passionate and misleading rhetoric to convince the masses that my bill will lead to widespread bans,” she said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Ward continued, “The language (in SB 956) does not ban abortions, but rather ensures that abortion policy in Pennsylvania comes from the people’s elected representatives.”

And so the next round of the battle begins.

> Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP Media Group's publication covering state politics and policy. Find him on Twitter @BEBumsted.