The League of Women Voters of Lancaster County will host two events on Sept. 19 to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

Volunteers from the organization will be at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide registration assistance and answer voting questions ahead of the upcoming Nov. 7 election. That evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the group will host a recruiting event at Zoetropolis, located at 112 North Water Street in the city.

This year’s election includes races for school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices such as commissioner and clerk of courts. Several statewide races for state judicial seats will also be on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 23, while the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 31, according to the Department of State’s website: vote.pa.gov.

“Registering to vote is easy,” said Amy Fasano, chairperson of the League. “The more information people have about their polling place and the candidates running for office in the November general election the more likely they are to cast their votes and have their voices count on election day.”

Nationally, the League of Women Voters was founded in 1920. Its Lancaster County branch started in 1948, functioning as a nonpartisan organization seeking to help county residents learn more about elections and register to vote.