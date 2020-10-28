For months, President Donald Trump has attempted to sow doubt about vote counting with baseless claims about the process.

Shortly before the U.S. Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night, Trump falsely claimed in a tweet, “Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd.”

That’s almost certainly not going to happen. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she expects the “vast majority” of votes to be counted by the Friday after the election, but counting an expected 3 million mail-in votes on Election Day is all but impossible. Negotiations between Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican- led General Assembly over allowing counties to start counting those ballots early recently broke down.

Eyes on high court

Like Democrats, Republicans have organized a network of lawyers across the state, including at least one in each county. Their effort is led by state GOP chairman and election lawyer Lawrence Tabas, said Marc Scaringi, a Harrisburg lawyer who is part of the network. He deferred further comment to Tabas. Neither Tabas nor his spokesman responded to interview requests.

The state GOP on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allows counties to count ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day. It is Republicans’ second stab at overturning the state court’s decision. The first ended in a 4-4 deadlock, before Barrett’s confirmation.

The Luzerne County Board of Elections filed a motion Tuesday asking Barrett to recuse herself from the GOP’s latest case.

Trump and some Senate Republicans have said they needed to confirm Barrett before Election Day so she could decide election disputes— something Democrats warn will backfire.

“If that’s the expectation, I think the voters will see through that raw power play and there will be consequences on Election Day,” Levine said.

Reversing the decision with less than a week to go before Election Day, especially at a time when mail delivery has been slowed by changes at the U.S. Postal Service, could disenfranchise people who thought they were playing by the rules, legal experts said.

“We don’t believe it’s appropriate to overturn that settled expectation just a week (after the first decision), not to mention we think that (Republicans) are simply wrong on the law as well,” said Eliza Sweren-Becker, a voting-rights lawyer at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School. Brennan lawyers have filed briefs in several Pennsylvania election cases this year in favor of expanding ballot access and vote counting.

Just over 18,000 mail-in ballots arrived after voting ended for Pennsylvania’s June 2 primary, according to state data. Twice as