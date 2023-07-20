State lawmakers are touting new law expanding access to data on pregnancy complications, calling it a first step toward understanding and addressing a national trend disproportionately affecting women of color.

In 2021, Non-Hispanic Black women statewide were most likely to die because of pregnancy complications, according to a Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Committee report. Nationally, Black mothers are at greater risk of death than other women during birth.

The new Pennsylvania law requires the Department of Health to publish severe maternal morbidity data from hospitalization paperwork. In a rare show of bipartisanship, the divided Legislature unanimously passed the bill, and Gov. Josh Shapiro signed it into law on July 5.

“So many parties now understand how important this issue is, how serious of a problem it is, and how we must approach it differently than we have in the past,” said state Sen. Judy Schwank of Berks County, the bill’s principal sponsor. “We've got to put more resources into it, we've got to better understand why it's happening.”

“The strong bipartisan support this bill received is a testament to how critical it is that we collect this data so we can prioritize the health of mothers,” said Sen. Ryan Aument, from West Hempfield Township and whip of the Senate Republican Caucus.

“Every mother who makes it safely through childbirth is a family that much richer, that much more whole,” said Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster. “We’ve let mothers, especially Black mothers, endure unnecessary harm and risk in childbirth for too long.”

“It’s a step, but it’s only one”

Lancaster General Hospital Physician Cherise Hamblin, founder of Patients R Waiting, said access to care is often at the forefront of conversations about inequity in medical care, which often causes people to ignore much of what her office has noticed.

“We've seen that health disparities along racial lines have more to do with racism that is experienced by people at different fronts, and at different levels, than it has to do with the person,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin, whose nonprofit works to grow the number of minority health professionals, said the support from state lawmakers is encouraging for those who want to continue improving maternal morbidity care. Still, she hopes lawmakers address the lack of diversity in the health care fields most associated with pregnancy and birth by supporting programs to recruit Black physicians and doulas.

The state budget currently includes $2.3 million to expand state maternal health programs, but it is not finalized.

Christian Macedonia, a doctor at Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine, said lawmakers aren’t prioritizing the complications with pregnancy as they should.

“What topic should be more important to the leaders than safe motherhood?” he asked.

Macedonia said government leaders, especially Shapiro, need to do more, complaining that the proposed funding in the new state budget is “nothing more than maternal safety theater.” Macedonia did not say how much money he recommends be invested into these programs.

“Collecting data is an extremely important part of this process,” Macedonia said. “It’s a step, but it’s only one.”

Schwank said her bill should lead to more legislative action because she also believes there should have been more proposed funding.

“It's not enough, but it's more than we've ever had before,” she said. “It's a start.”

Plain Community

Macedonia said the local lawmakers should also ask how the state will address maternal morbidity within the Plain community.

“We don't know how much because a lot of that is kind of hidden behind the cloaking in the community of some sort,” Macedonia said.

More than 53,000 Amish and Old Order Mennonites live in Lancaster County, according to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

Steven Nolt, director of the Young Center, said he doesn’t know of any up-to-date data about maternal morbidity within the groups, but a 2007 study published in the journal Women’s Health Issues found Amish women “are no more likely to have premature babies, than women in the general population.” The study, which was conducted in part by researchers at Franklin & Marshall College, also found Amish women have higher fertility rates and fewer low-birthweight babies.

Nolt said there is no reason to believe these numbers have drastically changed.

Collecting updated data on women in the Plain communities may be difficult under the new legislation because religious beliefs are not used as an identifier in the medical industry, Nolt said.