HARRISBURG — Experts believe the 1995 law tying annual pay raises for state officials to inflation violates the intent of Pennsylvania’s Constitution, even though the Commonwealth Court rejected a constitutional challenge two years after the law was passed.

The pay raise statute is likely to result in one of the largest pay raises in decades for state lawmakers, judges and top executives because it links raises to the inflation rate in the Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington metropolitan areas — 8.8% in June, meaning rank-and-file legislators would earn more than $100,000 next year.

In a 1997 lawsuit, Gene Stilp, a longtime advocate against legislative pay raises, argued an automatic pay raise for legislators violated the state constitution’s prohibition on increasing pay in nonelection years.

“No member of either House shall during the term for which he may have been elected, receive any increase of salary or mileage, under any law passed during such term,” reads the section that Stilp’s suit cited.

Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University, said that a new challenge to the constitutionality of the law could be made by arguing that changes in how the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates inflation violates the initial intent of the 1995 act because the changes altered the “underlying standard measure.” Maureen Greene, assistant regional commissioner for the Philadelphia Regional Office of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said she found 15 changes in the way that the bureau calculates the Consumer Price Index since 1995. In 2010, for example, the bureau performed a “complete revamping” of the housing sample.

Green said the bureau is “careful to make sure that the concepts remain the same” and that the changes made are unlikely to make any large difference in the final inflation estimates.

But Ledewitz said that after any change, “Now you go to court and say, ‘Oh, wait, the voters didn’t get to vote on that.’ ” A victory in the Commonwealth Court with such a challenge isn’t likely, Ledewitz and other experts agreed, given the judges also benefit from the 1995 law.

“They are always smart enough to include the judges,” Ledewitz said. “In other words, there is no non-interested party.”

Bruce Antkowiak, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at St. Vincent College, said the Constitution intended to prevent lawmakers from approving pay raises in the middle of a term, without facing an election before they received the money.

“All these pay raise issues always create problems because everybody involved in them is a state employee at one level or another,” Antkowiak said. “And that’s part of the problem, is that laws to pay state employees are passed by state employees.”