A Philadelphia law firm that represented Lancaster County’s former prosecutor in a lawsuit against the county commissioners recently took a step toward suing the county to recoup unpaid legal bills.

Kleinbard LLC represented former District Attorney Craig Stedman in a 2019 lawsuit that alleged the county’s top elected officials were infringing on his authority over the DA’s office. The commissioners were responding to news reports about questionable spending and personnel actions under Stedman’s leadership.

At the time, the commissioners said the county would not authorize the use of taxpayer money to pay for Stedman’s legal representation. But Stedman submitted a $74,139.06 invoice to the county for his legal expenses in December 2019, just prior to the end his term as prosecutor.

Nearly two years after the bill was submitted, Kleibard LLC on Sept. 7 filed a writ of summons in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. While the firm has not filed a formal complaint seeking the fees, County Solicitor Jackie Pfursich explained that the filing of a writ stops the statute of limitations from running out, preserving the firm’s ability to sue for the fees in the future.

When asked if the commissioners would now pay the fees, Pfursich responded by email: “The (commissioners’) position on the matter has not changed.”

Kleinbard attorney Mark Seiberling did not return a call seeking comment, but in January 2020 he said that if the county did not pay the bill the firm “will have no choice but to file a lawsuit against them to compel them.”

Background

In February 2019, LNP|LancasterOnline began reporting on personnel issues in the district attorney's office under then-DA Stedman. The newspaper reported that Stedman had suspended a prosecutor in his office, who at the time was campaigning for district attorney, in what was described to LNP as a politically motivated action. The county's human resources department later reviewed the matter and determined the prosecutor’s suspension was "related to political campaign activities."

In early March 2019, LNP also reported that Stedman used over $20,000 to lease a sports utility vehicle for himself outside of the county's normal procurement process and used money for the lease that was intended to combat drug crimes. Stedman also reimbursed himself for miles driven in the vehicle, which was government-owned, though he paid some of the reimbursement back after he was notified that LNP requested records about the vehicle.

In response to LNP’s reporting, the county commissioners issued statements critical of Stedman's actions. The human resources department also issued recommendations on how the personnel issues in the DA’s office should have been handled.

Following the commissioners’ statements, Stedman sued them in Commonwealth Court, claiming the commissioners were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds. The commissioners claimed they were merely exercising their First Amendment rights to comment on Stedman's actions and had taken no steps to block his use of the drug forfeiture funds. They also said they had not authoritatively directed him on how to handle the personnel issues.

The case was eventually thrown out of Commonwealth Court because the judges ruled it was an improper venue for the matter. Stedman, now a judge on the Court of Common Pleas, refiled in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in December 2019, shortly before taking his seat on the bench. His successor, District Attorney Heather Adams, ended the case when she took office in January 2020.

The commissioners approved the use of taxpayer funds to cover the $100,000 cost of their own outside representation in the case.