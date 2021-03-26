A Lackawanna County man who organized a protest outside state House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s house in late December is the latest Pennsylvanian to be charged by the federal government for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Frank Scavo, a former state Senate candidate and controversial Old Forge, Pa., school board president, appeared in federal court on Thursday to face four misdemeanor charges related to his presence in Capitol.

Eight days before the Jan. 6 attack, Scavo and more than 100 people protested outside Cutler’s district office in Buck to call on one of the legislature’s top Republicans to take decisive action to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. Scavo and other protesters then gathered outside Cutler’s home in Drumore Township.

Scavo organized the bus that transported some protesters from Scranton to Lancaster County on Dec. 30. The group included members of an off-shoot of the Unification Church, which was founded in South Korea by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon whose followers are often referred to “Moonies.”

The trip was organized after Scavo and others listened to a podcast in which Stephen Bannon, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, encouraged listeners in swing states like Pennsylvania to pressure their lawmakers to decertify the presidential election results, Scavo told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time.

The group first stopped at state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s office in Centre County, before traveling to southern Lancaster County to protest at Cutler’s office and home.

The following week, Scavo organized five buses to take 200 people to the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., responding to then-President Trump’s call for his supporters to join him in trying to stop Congress from counting the final Electoral College results.

According to a Jan. 13 Scranton Times-Leader story, Scavo initially told the newspaper he was not inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. But a columnist for the paper later saw photos showing Scavo was indeed inside the building that day.

Scavo then participated in a voluntary interview with federal agents on Jan. 15 where he admitted he was inside the Capitol. He said he was pushed into the building by the crowd, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit obtained by the Times-Leader and shared with LNP | LancasterOnline. Federal investigators say video footage they obtained from Jan. 6 shows Scavo entering the Capitol voluntarily.

Scavo is one of nearly 30 Pennsylvanians who have been arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, making Pennsylvania the home of the largest group of people arrested. One Lancaster County resident, Michael J. Lopatic of Manheim Township, faces felony charges for assaulting a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Two other county residents were arrested hours after the attack for violating a curfew issued that day by the city’s mayor.

Federal investigators discovered that Scavo recorded video inside the Capitol in which he can be heard saying, “Your own personal tour of the freaking Capitol. We f------ took it back. Took it back,” according to the affidavit.

“This is top-secret s---,” Scavo allegedly said in another video described in the affidavit. “We’re in the Capitol. Stormed the f----- Capitol of the f------ United States at 58 years old. What the f--- is wrong with America?”

Scavo was released without bail following a short hearing Thursday, and will appear again via video at a preliminary hearing on March 31 at 1 p.m. before a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He faces up to three years in prison and fines up to $210,000, the Times-Tribune reported.

Ernie Preate, Jr., a former Pennsylvania Attorney General, is representing Scavo. He said in a call Friday that Scavo would plead not guilty at next week’s hearing, repeating Scavo’s claim that he was pushed inside by the mob and was only inside for eight minutes.

“He didn’t hit anybody, he didn’t steal anything, he didn’t break anything,” Preate said. “He just made a decision to get involved, to be on the steps, and the crowd pushed him in.”

Cutler’s office did not respond to requests for comment.