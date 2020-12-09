For one hour on Wednesday night, Lancaster County’s two Republican state senators carefully explained their concerns about how the 2020 general election was conducted and, more importantly, why the legislature can’t overturn the results and hand Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

The virtual town hall did not include in-person questioning. Instead, Sens. Ryan Aument (R., Landisville) and Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) answered questions submitted in advance or posted by the 100 or so viewers to the Facebook Live video page where the event was broadcast.

“Both of us have been speaking with constituents regularly over the last number of weeks, some have encouraged us to move on, that the election is over,” said Aument. “But many others have expressed real concern about the 2020 election here and some of the confusion that occurred here ... as a result of the decisions made very late in the campaign by the Secretary of State and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”

Aument and Martin are among the few GOP legislators in Pennsylvania to push back on claims that widespread fraud and other irregularities robbed the state’s electoral votes from President Trump. But both are outspoken critics of how Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and the state Supreme Court intervened to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots and relaxed other rules.

“We had the overreach by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and secretary of state. The chaos on election day related directly to that,” Aument said. “We put in place the very same security provisions that have been in place for many, many years with our absentee ballots and that’s what we ought to follow.”

Aument added, “We can have confidence in the process if we follow the laws as originally written, but what the Supreme Court did to it, I think there are questions about that, and we are very much concerned,” he said.

Town hall viewers who commented made clear they believe Aument and Martin should be doing more by following the example of their colleague, Sen. Doug Mastriano (R, Adams County), who helped bring Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, to Gettysburg on Nov. 25 to publicize allegations of voter fraud. They urged the senators to join the Republican majorities in the legislature to seat a new slate of electors who would vote for Trump.

At several points in the hour, the two senators explained that the legislature’s role is “prospective,” meaning it can only change laws going forward, that it cannot act retrospectively to change election results. Any challenges to the November election must be resolved by the courts, they added. Plus, the legislative session is constitutionally bound to end on Nov. 30, meaning they cannot return to session.

Defending their actions so far on the election’s outcome, Aument and Martin noted that they called on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign and said Senate Republicans have asked the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election. They also urged the governor to conduct a thorough audit of the election and called on the state inspector general to conduct an independent review of the election.

Calls to do more

Most of the commenters were not satisfied with the lawmakers’ answers.

“Are you fighting for Pennsylvanians as much or more than that of our founding fathers? Or are you governing by ‘this is how its always been done?’” commenter Deborah Harvey asked. “Patriots may just break from the Republican Party to be its own party and would leave you to fend for yourselves. WE THE PEOPLE want our votes counted in FULL.”

It’s unclear how many of the commenters were actually Lancaster County residents. Unhappy with some of the senators’ answers, commenters threatened to vote against them the next time they’re on the ballot.

“Ryan, you guys need to step up and fight for our president,” another commenter John Frey III wrote. “If not you will not be getting my vote! None of you republicans in PA will be getting my vote if you don’t step up!”

Aument is up for re-election in 2022, and Martin just won his second four-year term representing the southern half of Lancaster County.

Many of the commenters questioned whether the state’s election code is constitutional. The 2019 law, Act 77, dramatically expanded access to mail-in balloting. While some conservative pundits have said the act should have been submitted to voters for referendum, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a legal challenge filed by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to invalidate the 2.5 million mail-in votes cast last month in Pennsylvania.

Aument said the two Lancaster senators “would contend [Act 77] is constitutional,” though they objected to how its provisions were applied in November.

While the senators took on many of the submitted questions, they didn’t answer a question asked at least once about why they chose not to sign onto a letter with 64 Republican legislators, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R, Peach Bottom), urging Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to object to the state’s electors. They also ignored questions about why they were not in attendance at the Gettysburg hearing last month.

During Wednesday night’s forum, Aument insisted Republican officials in the legislature are “unified,” despite their differences on disputing the election.

“The only time you see differences in opinion is if you have [lawmakers] basically saying there are means to do things that aren’t legal, aren’t constitutional,” Martin said. “I feel bad for the folks who are listening to that, that there is some sort of false hope for something that the constitution doesn’t allow. That can be frustrating.”

Aument and Martin had already outlined many of the points they made Wednesday in a Dec. 4 column published in LNP | LancasterOnline that heavily criticized the “procedural mistakes” made by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration that sowed doubt in the security of Pennsylvania’s election, and advocated that the state thoroughly audit the election process to avoid this in the future.

“We have a responsibility to be forthcoming and honest with you, even when the truth is disappointing,” the senators wrote in their Dec. 4 column. “Though our answer may not always be the one you want to hear, we prefer results over rhetoric.”

Some commenters thanked the senators for answering questions during Wednesday’s forum.

“I’m glad Martin and Aument are detailing the real possibilities of what in reality can and cannot be done,” commenter Timothy Runkle wrote.

The forum can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/senatoraument