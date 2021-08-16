Lancaster County’s representatives in the U.S. Congress react to the sudden and chaotic collapse of Afghanistan’s government:

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

Smucker said in a statement that President Joe Biden’s push to withdraw all U.S troops by the end of this month was “completely miscalculating the strength of the Taliban,” adding that the administration “failed the American and Afghan people.”

“Our nation is put at greater risk for future terrorist attacks with the Taliban ruling,” Smucker said. “The Afghan people and the world will suffer the consequences for years to come due to renewed ruling of this region by jihadists.”

Smucker asked Americans to pray for the safe evacuation of their countrymen and Afghan allies, and to pray for U.S. service members who are serving and once served their country in Afghanistan.

Smucker told the York Dispatch in March 2020 that he was skeptical that the Taliban could maintain good-faith negotiations, and “any final agreements must not compromise the United States’ national security and must include strong accountability and oversight measures tied to US troop withdrawal.”

"Ultimately, it is the Afghani people that must chart their own political future and this agreement enables them to do so,” Smucker said at the time.

Not mentioned in Smucker’s statement was any reference to former President Donald Trump’s original plan to remove all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R)

Toomey criticized the Biden administration’s attempt to “meet symbolic rather than strategic deadlines” as a miscalculation that led to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

“It’s incumbent upon the United States to ensure a swift and safe evacuation of American citizens, along with our Afghan partners fleeing the Taliban,” Toomey said.

Sen. Bob Casey (D)

Casey urged Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to maintain a U.S. military presence at Hamid Karzai International Airport for as long as it takes to allow Afghans and Americans to safely board flights out of the country.

Additionally, Casey released a statement saying the Taliban’s takeover in Kabul puts women’s rights activists and other democracy defenders in “grave danger.” He said “this is not the time for the usual Washington finger pointing and pontificating,” and did not mention Biden or former President Trump by name.

After the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies are complete, Casey said he wants Congress to conduct a “full review of mistakes made in Afghanistan over the course of 20 years.”