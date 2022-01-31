The chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee resigned Friday, less than one week after publishing an opinion piece that criticized plans by the county GOP to provide election training to members of a local conservative activist group known for spreading disinformation.

Joe Mohler, 24, stepped down from his position as members of the township committee prepared a resolution to remove him from his leadership role.

The target of his Jan. 23 column in the pages of LNP | LancasterOnline was FreePA, a conservative group with three active chapters in Lancaster County that emerged in 2020 in reaction to pandemic lockdowns and former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

“Having voters who are educated and involved is a keystone to Pennsylvania and American democracy,” Mohler wrote. “However, who a political party aligns itself with matters. FreePA is not an organization the county GOP has any business associating itself with. Its website has been a hub for spreading inflammatory and verifiably false information.”

For a news story on the FreePA training event, Mohler told LNP, “FreePA has said inflammatory things that are completely false, and fear mongers about the vaccine… I don’t think they’re an organization that demonstrates integrity.”

Three days after Mohler’s piece was published, Kurt Dock, a member of the township’s area committee, put forward a resolution declaring Mohler could no longer “fulfill the responsibility to foster an environment in which Republicans with different priorities and perspectives can work together.”

Mohler removal resolution by Kurt Dock by Gillian on Scribd

Dock could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. Mohler was not available for comment Monday.

Mohler joined the committee last year and soon was selected as chair of the Lancaster Township local Republican committee after its former chairman, Terry Christopher, moved out of the township. Leaders of the Republican Party’s area committees hold important positions, as they and their committees play major roles in making endorsements, gathering signatures to get candidates on the ballot, and getting Republican voters to the polls.

Mohler, in a profile story about his leadership published in LNP | LancasterOnline in September, said he wanted to join the committee in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in hopes of redirecting the party back to its traditional conservative values and recruiting a more diverse membership.

According to the resolution drafted last week by Dock, Mohler was warned about speaking with LNP after the September article and was told he would “benefit from consulting with the Lancaster Township Republican Committee prior to any additional articles being submitted to or published in the paper.”

By publishing the op-ed critical of FreePA without consulting with the committee first, Mohler “compromised his ability to serve in a position that must encourage an environment in which Republicans with different priorities and perspectives can work to resolve disagreements in a respectful and effective manner,” Dock wrote.

Mohler rebuffed Dock’s claims in the letter of resignation he submitted Friday, saying he “sought to diversify the committee to accurately represent Lancaster Township, and have demonstrated my ability to work with Republicans across the political spectrum.”

Mohler was replaced by Rich Myers, another Lancaster Township committeeman. Myers declined to comment. Kirk Radanovic, the chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Joe Mohler resignation letter by Gillian on Scribd

Mohler also complained that he and Christopher were held to different standards. When Christopher was still chairman of the Lancaster Township committee, he often criticized county Republican leaders when contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline reporters.

“I stand by what I wrote and by my right to say it as a way of exercising free speech,” Mohler wrote.