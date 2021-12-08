A $4-per-hour wage increase for corrections officers at Lancaster County’s prison is a good first step, but may not be enough incentive in the long run to help fill more than 80 open positions, according to the prison warden and the president of the guards’ union.

The increase, approved Wednesday by the county’s board of commissioners, makes the county’s starting wage more competitive with guard pay in surrounding counties. But those counties are already starting to increase their own wages, said Miguel Albino, the president of AFSCME Local 1738, which represents corrections officers at the Lancaster prison.

“We’re getting there,” Albino said during Wednesday’s meeting. “Other counties are pulling away, but we took a big step.”

Albino said he hopes the negotiations with the county on a new contract next year will result in further wage increases to “stay on par with these other surrounding counties.”

As of Wednesday, Lancaster County’s starting rate was $18.50 per hour, the lowest of any of the five surrounding counties. Effective in the coming weeks, all new hires and existing staff will see a $3.70-per-hour increase. New hires who join after January 1 will start at $23 per hour.

Republican commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons boasted that the wage increase – plus the $7,500 starting bonus implemented in September – puts Lancaster County’s prison guards among the highest-paid prison officers in the state.

Albino credited the commissioners as “pioneers” for their September approval of signing bonuses for new staff. But he and Warden Cheryl Steberger disputed the commissioners’ assertion that the county will lead on wages for corrections officers. Albino pointed to Berks County, which pays a $30-per-hour starting wage to its prison guards.

Lancaster County and AFSCME Local 1738 are not scheduled to renegotiate the local guards’ contract until mid-2022. It’s during those negotiations that the county will need to re-evaluate whether the $23-per-hour starting wage set to take effect in January will be too low to lure new staff, Albino and Steberger said.

“We need to continue to be competitive,” Steberger told the commissioners Wednesday. “We can’t just be satisfied with just this.”

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the county commissioners’ lone Democrat, echoed Steberger, adding, “This is probably not going to be a once-and-done thing, and there’s going to have to be some serious discussion to … make sure whatever ground we’ve gained, we don’t lose that ground going forward.”

Staff at the county’s Youth Intervention Center will also get a bump as part of the agreement with the union. The starting wage for youth care workers will increase by $3.14 per hour to $20.14. Security officers will get a $2.66-per-hour increase and start at $16.66 per hour.

Steberger said she’d already seen an improvement in morale among officers in the last few days, as news circulated about the wage increase. She has also heard from multiple former staff members who have said they would like to return to their old jobs at the prison.

“I still have to get more applicants in so I can get these guys home,” she added, referring to the frequent double shifts required of current staff in the face of so many unfilled positions.

The wage increase offers a new hope for correctional officers, who have had to make many personal sacrifices to maintain their jobs at the understaffed prison, Albino said.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.