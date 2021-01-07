Lancaster Stands Up is calling for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign, charging he had responsibility for fomenting chaos in Washington D.C.

The progressive grassroots activist group has been critical of the Republican and has called for him to unendorse the president, but it has not previously called for his resignation, cofounder Jonathan Smucker said.

"It is time for Lloyd Smucker to put country over party" the lengthy Facebook post concluded. "When a leader’s failure culminates in such colossal damage, they are no longer fit to lead. For the good of our nation, our Commonwealth, and Lancaster County, Congressman Lloyd Smucker must resign."

The group, which was involved in racial justice protests in Lancaster this summer, also called on President Donald Trump to resign.

"But Trump was only able to do this damage with an army of enablers. Among them is our Congressman, Lloyd Smucker, who is as culpable as anyone for yesterday’s disgraceful events," the group wrote.

Smucker's staff did not immediately respond to an email and phone message.