Residents in Lancaster’s southeast quadrant worry their voices will continue to go unheard by city government after a pair of City Council candidates from the area failed to advance to the November general election after Tuesday’s primary.

Over the last several months, southeast residents have expressed discontent over what they perceive to be a lack of representation in city government. There are currently no council members who hail from the southeast, which residents say causes their concerns to be overlooked.

The lack of representation inspired two candidates from the southeast to try their hands at a council campaign.

Tene Darby, the southeast’s most experienced candidate, received 14% of the total vote in a race where six candidates were vying for three four-year seats on the council. She finished 535 votes shy of third-place vote-getter John Hursh (1,910 votes). Darby said she anticipated losing because party leadership put stock in other candidates, but she feels disappointed for residents who hoped for local representation.

“No matter the way the rest of the city feels about us, we care about us,” Darby said through tears.

Andre Gilbert, the southeast’s second candidate, who captured 6% of the vote, declined to comment for this story.

Darby said southeast campaigns brought her neighborhood’s concerns to the forefront, but she doesn’t think it was enough to encourage change. Some residents are so concerned about finding a voice for their community, she said, that they asked her to continue her campaign as a write-in candidate.

“What burns is when (council members) say they’re being equitable and inclusive and then totally oppress the southeast,” Darby said. “I’m going to hold them to that every time they say it now. I mean, there has to be some level of accountability for your words.”

When asked whether she anticipates any changes to council operation given the discussion around southeast representation, council President Amanda Bakay, who received 25% of the city vote, said voters entrusted her and other incumbents with the city’s decision making.

“Members of the City Council are elected at large to represent roughly 60,000 residents. We must also make decisions that could have long-term impacts on Lancaster,” Bakay said via email. “In terms of this primary, I think that Councilors Ahmed, Arroyo and I are committed to being responsible, finding solutions and working with transparency — and voters responded to that.”

Low southeast turnout

Bakay and incumbent Jaime Arroyo earned the most votes across the city’s nine wards, with Hursh following at their heels. Appointed incumbent Ahmed Ahmed won a separate race for a two-year seat against Dayna London.

Darby points out that she did outperform every candidate in the southeast with 28% of the quadrant’s votes. In her own precinct, she noted, Hursh failed to garner any votes. Gilbert earned 14% of the southeast vote.

The southeast quadrant traditionally has low election turnout compared to the rest of the city. For the primary, just 8% of the total votes came from the southeast. The northwest quadrant, which is generally made up of older and wealthier residents, accounted for 37% of the vote.

“If the southeast came out and voted, I would have won,” Darby said.

Kevin Ressler, a southeast resident and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, said votes are naturally harder to come by in the southeast because there’s a larger immigrant and refugee population in that part of the city. Many residents also come from working-class backgrounds and can’t afford to take time off work or put their children in day care to hit the polls.

As a resident, Ressler said he was not surprised by the outcome of Tuesday’s election and does not expect council to hear the southeast’s concerns any more than it does now. The problem, he said, stems from a system that has historically ignored the southeast candidates, who are typically poorer and people of color.

“The ability to get elected in the primary is heavily influenced, if not decided, not on Election Day but on the day of party endorsements,” Ressler said via email. “They can do what they want to do but the bad taste in the mouth of current and long-time residents of the southeast is that we have seen this happen before. Those with a long enough memory know they did this multiple times with Nelson Polite, they did this to Norman Bristol Colon, they did this to David Cruz Jr.”

In February, the Lancaster City Democratic Committee endorsed Bakay, Arroyo and Ahmed in the City Council race. The party could have chosen a fourth endorsed candidate among Darby, London and Gilbert but declined to do so in order to give members an opportunity to support a candidate of their choosing. Many political heavyweights and party leaders later gave their support to Hursh, who did not participate in the endorsement process.

At the time, southeast residents like Ressler criticized the process for excluding candidates from their community. Ressler said people who are not endorsed are put at a disadvantage because they lose out on valuable resources in the campaign process.

“These are the Democrats that local Democratic Committee People, who are closest to the voters, believe will help build a better, more equitable, and more prosperous Lancaster City for all residents,” committee Chair Marshall Miller said in a statement in February.

Home rule opportunities

Ahmed said his goal moving forward is to engage with southeast residents, which he says he did throughout his campaign. The main objective, he said, is bringing the city together as a whole.

“I don’t believe that there should be a divide based on geopolitical lines. I think we all just need to think the best in each other and continue to work together, and that’s what I plan to do,” Ahmed said. “I think the more that we get to meet and the more that we get to connect with one another, it kind of dies down these narratives of division.”

Ressler criticized comments from some who claim speaking out for better representation for the southeast is intended to foster political divisions in the city. That kind of attitude “hurts our democracy,” he said, and is “unbecoming of those representatives” to make comments implying the southeast is divisive.

A home rule charter could offer an opportunity in the near future to ensure a southeast candidate is elected to City Council. Under home rule, a study commission could propose council operate by district representation. This city could elect one council member from each of its four quadrants with the remaining three members serving at large.

Some home rule commissioners, who were elected Tuesday, said they would be interested in exploring district-based representation through the 18-month study period. Darby said she intends to advocate for district-based representation and would consider another campaign if it’s approved. Otherwise, she said she will not run again.

“That would stop them from being able to block the southeast,” Darby said.

Bakay and Ahmed said they prefer to leave it up to the commissioners to decide what is worth studying. Hursh said he would not be opposed to district representation but believes it’s necessary to have at-large council members no matter the format of council.