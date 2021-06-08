Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin announced Tuesday he is exploring a run for governor in 2022.

Martin, R-Martic Township, spent the spring weighing a possible run for governor, telling The Caucus last month that he’d be making a decision about whether he’d launch a bid in the next few weeks. Martin appeared at a Berks County Republican dinner in April alongside other declared and potential gubernatorial candidates.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Martin said he believes he could be a candidate that can garner “broad-based support across Pennsylvania.”

“The people I have talked to across our state want a governor who isn’t afraid to say ‘no’ to the status quo, isn’t afraid to say ‘no’ to the insiders, and ‘no’ to how things have always been done. That’s what made President Trump appealing to them,” Martin said in the release. “They want change that puts them front and center in decision-making – be it from policies that create good jobs, to reforms that make schools better, to tax changes that put a little bit more back in their pockets to help with everyday life.”

Martin would join an already crowded field of Republican candidates in the race. Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, and Pittsburgh lawyer Jason Richey are already in the race. Other presumed candidates include Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, and Bill McSwain, the Trump appointee who served as U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s Eastern District.

Democrats, meanwhile, appear to be united around state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Martin has represented the 13th Senatorial District since 2016, and is a lifelong Lancaster resident. He previously served as a two-term Lancaster County commissioner.

Martin won a second term last year, despite being outspent by his Democratic challenger, Lancaster city councilmember Janet Diaz. Diaz’s campaign raised a record $1.5 million, while Martin raised $838,523 from June 2020 through November.

In his Tuesday statement, Martin calls himself a “strong conservative” and lists his top priorities as limiting government, supporting small businesses and the free market, protecting the 2nd Amendment and opposing abortion. As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, he is pushing a bill to reform the state’s charter school law with the goal of expanding charter schools across the state.