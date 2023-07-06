Republican legislators from Lancaster County accused Gov. Josh Shapiro of a “failure to lead” after the first-term Democrat said he would strip $100 million for private school tuition vouchers from the state budget passed by the Legislature.

Senate Republicans said Shapiro agreed to support the voucher program before they passed their own version of the budget. On Wednesday, days after the Senate voted, Shapiro announced he plans to use his line item veto to remove voucher funds before he signs the budget legislation into law.

House Democrats, adamantly opposed to sending public school funds to private schools, threatened to blow up the overall budget over the voucher issue. Shapiro’s decision to take their side left Republicans predicting partisan gridlock in a divided state government.

“He took the first escape hatch he could find to avoid taking the blame for his failure to lead,” said Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township. “Trust matters in Harrisburg, so the governor abusing our good faith will certainly impact our ability to negotiate going forward.”

Martin is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, a powerful panel that crafts the chamber’s budget plan prior to its being debated on the floor. He said Shapiro “failed spectacularly” to get House Democrats to back the deal reached with the Republican Senate.

In his first public appearance since the budget passed both chambers, Shapiro disputed those criticisms, saying “there was never a deal” in place with Senate Republicans.

“I recognize that some of them want to distract from the reality that they now find themselves in,” Shapiro said at a Thursday press conference in the Capitol. “There was never a deal between all three parties that was acknowledged by all parties, privately and publicly.”

As the House met Wednesday to debate the Senate’s $45 billion budget plan, word began to spread that Shapiro was considering an about face on school vouchers. Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Republican leader, took to the floor to say using the line-item veto to cut the vouchers was an “escape hatch” for politicians “who wish to avoid a protracted impasse over a politically inconvenient issue that divides their own party.”

“I think that it'll make ongoing relationships very difficult,” Cutler, of Drumore Township, said Thursday morning, hours after the House passed the budget in a 117-86 vote. “There was already a level of newness in terms of many of the parties involved. Now you have a level of distrust.”

Several Republican lawmakers said the budget fight isn’t over.

The ceremonial process where leaders from each legislative body sign the budget could be delayed, stalling the budget’s formal passage, as first reported by PennLive. The House completed this step, but Senate Republicans have said they could wait until their next scheduled session date, Sept. 18 – two and half months past the June 30 deadline for enacting a spending plan.

“I would expect the full Senate to return to session only once the final components of the budget are complete…” Martin said Thursday.

Debates over code bills, which instruct how and where budgeted funds are spent, still need to be negotiated. There is yet to be a formalized schedule of when these pieces of legislation will be considered.

“The Senate has not yet passed the fiscal code, school code, nor some nonpreferreds. With this broken promise, the Senate may hold up these votes,” said Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl Township. “Perhaps they will simply not fund everything that was just passed in the budget.”

Shapiro on Thursday urged the Senate to return to Harrisburg and be “responsible stewards of the public trust” as soon as possible.

More reaction from county delegation

“While there are a few positive aspects in this budget, they are overshadowed by missed opportunities,” said Rep. Mindy Fee, R-Manheim Borough. She called Shapiro’s flip on vouchers “deeply disappointing.”

Reps. Steve Mentzer of Manheim Township and Keith Greiner of Upper Leacock said the voucher debate influenced their vote against the budget.

Greiner said the bill would do “little to help children in failing schools” without the voucher program, and Mentzer said giving parents in failing school districts the opportunity to send their children to private schools had potential to “change the life of thousands of children in Pennsylvania.”

No Republican lawmakers in the House from Lancaster County voted for the budget bill. The total price tag was a concern for several: Reps. Tom Jones of East Donegal and Brett Miller of East Hempfield said it's the main reason they couldn’t support the bill.

The two Democrats from Lancaster City and its suburbs, Reps. Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, said there were missed opportunities in the budget plan but voted for it.

“We've made some positive things happen,” Sturla said. He had hoped a minimum wage increase would have been included. Pennsylvania’s wage, like the federal one, was last increased in 2009 and sits at just $7.25 per hour.

Smith-Wade-El said the budget affirms the House Democrats as a serious power in state politics.

“The House Democratic majority cannot be negotiated around, it cannot be presumed that we will just fold to the will of the Republican Senate,” he said.