Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana use say the introduction of several bills this session in the Legislature hints at progress in their efforts. Still, many legislators from Lancaster County will likely oppose any marijuana-related bills brought to a vote.

One who supports approving adult use of marijuana, state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, supported reduced penalties for marijuana possession when he served on Lancaster City Council and now hopes to reform marijuana policy statewide.

“It really feels like we're several years behind, and the time for legalization is now,” he said.

According to Smith-Wade-El, Democrats are planning to use their new majority in the state House to pass a broad cannabis reform bill that would likely include legalization of recreational use. The bill isn’t introduced yet in the House, nor has a co-sponsorship memo been published.

But in the state Senate, a legalization bill introduced by Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, and Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, gives hope to cannabis activists that bipartisan support is possible, according to Patrick Nightingale, a criminal attorney and executive director of cannabis advocacy group NORML.

In the two senators’ co-sponsorship memo, they write that the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office found legalizing adult use could raise between $400 million and $1 billion in new tax revenue annually.

“Legalizing the adult use of cannabis will help us fully and equitably fund education, lower property taxes, and address a variety of community needs throughout Pennsylvania,” Street said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is on the record supporting legalized recreational use. His initial proposal for the 2023-24 state budget included a provision to tax cannabis sales, but it was dropped from the version passed by the Legislature.

Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana under former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration in 2016. His former lieutenant governor, now U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, is a long-time supporter of legalizing recreational use.

Recreational marijuana use is legal for adult use in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to Reuters.

Senate GOP opposed

Nightingale said the new Democratic majority in the House is a boost to legalization efforts, but he noted Republicans control the Senate and have generally rejected approving recreational use in the past.

“It has been a long and arduous struggle to get any type of cannabis reform here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he said.

Nightingale pointed to a bill from Sen. Chris Gebhard of North Cornwall Township that would allow licensed growers to sell directly to patients rather than sending them to an outside distributor, saying it gives him “reason to be optimistic” about support for further cannabis reform given Gebhard is a Republican.

Although he supports medical marijuana use, Gebhard said he does not support recreational and it’s unlikely the Senate GOP majority would either.

“I'm of the opinion that we are not at that point yet, that we have a good medical marijuana program,” he said. “It's been successful. We should continue to work within those parameters.”

His Lancaster County colleagues in the Senate, Republicans Scott Martin and Ryan Aument, also do not support recreational use.

“This is not the path to economic opportunity and upward mobility in PA — particularly for our youth,” Aument said in a written response. “Additionally, there are significant issues with respect to banking and employment laws that the federal government must first address before PA begins to evaluate this policy.”

In 2019, Martin wrote a column for LNP | LancasterOnline saying he does not support legalizing and taxing cannabis.

“Simply put, the legalization of recreational marijuana will take a human toll in Pennsylvania,” Martin wrote. “We should never be willing to sell our lives in exchange for new tax dollars.”

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township said his decision to oppose legalization stems from his perception of associated “societal ills,” such as mental health and crime.

“Drug regulation is a federal issue and this is an area where the federal government must act first to avoid a patchwork of laws ranging from banking to oversight,” Cutler said.

Nightingale has been a marijuana user for decades and grew up afraid of the consequences of being caught. He said he aspired to law school but feared he wouldn’t have been able to go if he was caught with marijuana. Now, he doesn’t want anyone else to feel that way.

“There are millions upon millions of Americans just like me, who are normal, hard-working, tax-paying citizens whose lives can literally be offended and turned upside down solely for being caught with a half gram of marijuana,” he said.