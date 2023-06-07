Lancaster County Republican legislators and a leading attorney representing pro-Second Amendment clients believe a gun reform bill from the Democrat-led state House of Representatives could infringe on the rights of members of the Plain community.

The bill, which passed 109-91 in the House at the end of May, would require a background check for private sales of all firearms — often called the gun show loophole. These checks are already required for the purchase of handguns in the state, but the bill would apply the law to long guns, often used by hunters, including members of the county’s Plain communities.

To comply with federal law requirements for background checks, this bill would require a form of photo-identification to purchase any gun in the state. It is against the religious beliefs of some members of the Plain community to be photographed, which would prohibit them from passing the proposed background check.

Lancaster County has a population of more than 53,000 Plain Anabaptists, according to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College, including roughly 34,000 Horse and Buggy Amish.

“So Madam Speaker, what we have here is a proposal to ensure that members of the playing sect will never ever again, be able to follow both the tenets of their religion, as well as purchase a firearm, should they wish to do so to exercise their constitutional right to hunt and enjoy the environment here in the Commonwealth,” House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler said on the House floor on May 22. Cutler represents the 99th House District, which covers most of southern and eastern Lancaster County.

The House bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 2. Jason Thompson, spokesperson for state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, did not say if he believes the bill will pass, but said Martin will support the right of people in his districts to own a firearm.

Two other gun reform bills were brought to the House floor for debate on May 22, but the only other one passed, in a party-line vote 101-99, proposed a red flag law. It would allow judges to issue orders of seizure for firearms from individuals posing a mental health risk, and is also up for consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee. A separate bill requiring individuals to report lost or stolen guns failed to pass the House.

Gun control advocates have long sought universal background checks and red flag laws from the lawmakers, but have been unsuccessful in past sessions. The close votes in the House could foreshadow the bills’ futures in the Republican-led Senate.

“If elected officials in the Senate decide to listen to their constituents, then they'll move these life saving initiatives forward,” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFire PA.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll released in April found 59% of Pennsylvanians support more laws to regulate the ownership of firearms, an increase from April 2022 when it was 53%.

State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, said he’d hope that people prioritize the common good when considering this legislation.

“Ultimately, what I'd like to see is something that would protect everybody from the assault style weapons, you know, regardless of what their religious beliefs were,” he said.

If the background check bill passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, attorney and Second Amendment advocate Josh Prince said a legal case could be filed to block it.

“Anyone with a closely held religious belief can raise it under the First Amendment because it would be violative of their First Amendment rights since they're forcing them to pick and choose between their First Amendment and Second Amendment rights,” Prince said.