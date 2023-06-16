State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El got a special head start on celebrating Lancaster Pride, which takes place Saturday at the county convention center: He attended Pride festivities at the White House last weekend.

The invite to the party put on by President Joe Biden was perhaps in recognition of Smith-Wade-El’s efforts in the Legislature to ban discrimination against queer communities – a group that the freshman lawmaker proudly claims membership in.

“It’s really exciting to not feel alone in this work,” said Smith-Wade-El, who identifies as queer. “It's important to organize around what it is we value and not just what we oppose. That we organize around joy as well as grief. That's what I think Pride is about.”

Smith-Wade-El co-sponsored the Fairness Act, which passed the state House in a 102-98 vote in May. The bill would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity for housing applications, education and from businesses of public accommodation, such as restaurants, hotels and stores.

He also co-sponsored legislation to ban conversion therapy for minors, a proposal that was referred to the Health Committee in March where it awaits further action..

“The work we're doing is to build the community that we all deserve to live in,” Smith-Wade-El said.

But as the Lancaster city legislator works to advance LGBTQ+ protections, the American Civil Liberties Union said it identified three “anti-LGBTQ bills” introduced in the Legislature this session. The first would ban “instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity” in elementary schools, another would limit student-athlete participation to teams aligning with their sex at birth and the third would extend the statute of limitations for minors that underwent gender affirmation therapy, raising the age that those minors could press civil charges if they suffer from permanent physical or mental harm.

The bills are unlikely to receive a floor vote in the Democratic-controlled House.

Each of the bills are co-sponsored by one or more Lancaster Republicans, with state Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl Township, a co-sponsor to all three. Zimmerman said each seeks to protect a different group: the education ban and extension of the statute of limitations would defend children, he said, while the sports bill would protect women.

“I do not see anything in the bills that identify LGBTQ,” Zimmerman said.

Joining Zimmerman in cosponsoring the elementary schools proposal is state Rep. Keith Greiner of Upper Leacock. Tom Jones of East Donegal Township cosponsored the statute of limitations bill, while Jones, Mindy Fee of Manheim and Steve Mentzer of Manheim Township co-sponsored the student athlete bill.

Marshall Miller, chair of Lancaster City Democrats, attended the June 10 White House event with Smith-Wade-El. He said he’s concerned about local groups organizing “to attack gay people and label them as harmful or a threat.”

“Fomenting fear and hate against the LGBTQ community has become sort of a favorite tactic of the far right, and has bled into a lot of the Republican organizing in Lancaster County,” Miller said.

That’s seen in efforts to ban certain books from school libraries, Miller said. Often, the books targeted in Lancaster County school district touch on issues of gender and sexuality.

Miller said going to the White House event, with Smith-Wade-El as his mentor, was an indescribable experience.

“Having been someone, when I was younger, who felt very isolated and unsafe because of my sexuality, hearing the president of the U.S. affirm a commitment to look out and protect those folks kind of shook me to my core,” Miller said.

Smith-Wade-El and Miller said they plan to attend Lancaster Pride this Saturday.

Tiffany Shirley, president of Lancaster Pride, suggests lawmakers listen to their constituents if the proposals do come to a vote.

“Just give awareness of the attacks that we are coming under right now,” Shirley said. “Love is love. Be kind and understanding. Have an open mind.”

Email Jaxon White at jwhite@lnpnews.com.