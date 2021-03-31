Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site is on track to hit its daily capacity of giving 6,000 doses each day next week, as the state accelerates its coronavirus vaccine timeline to make all adults eligible by April 19.

The Lancaster County mass vaccination center at Park City mall will receive at least 20,000 first doses each week, said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief operating officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. That’s in addition to its existing second-dose commitments for about 20,000 people per week, which brings the site’s grand total to approximately 40,000 doses each week, or about 5,700 per day.

“It’s very positive and exciting news for the county and the region,” Ripchinski said of the accelerated timeline. “The Lancaster County vaccination center is well positioned right now to accommodate the rapid increase of those who are eligible.”

And things could accelerate even faster.

Ripchinski said the Vaccinate Lancaster coalition is in early conversations with the Department of Health about increasing its capacity even beyond 6,000 doses per day, if vaccine supply and staffing allow.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health estimates that nearly 70% of the county’s Phase 1A population has been vaccinated. That group includes frontline health care workers and the people most at risk of experiencing COVID-19’s serious effects, such as people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health is now setting minimum allocations for all vaccine providers so that they can plan and schedule around their weekly allocations as supply continues to rapidly increase, Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam said in a press conference Wednesday.

Lancaster’s mass vaccination center currently has 50,000 available first-dose appointments for April. Ripchinski urged any adult who has not yet signed up — including those in phases 1B, 1C and the general public — to do so now. Registrations can be done online at vaccinatelancaster.org, or by phone at 717-588-1020.

Phases 1B and 1C, which include different groups of people who are unable to tele-work, are much smaller than 1A. They include about 2 million people in total statewide, compared to about 4.5 million in 1A.

As of Wednesday, Vaccinate Lancaster estimated that only 15,000 people in Phase 1B had registered for an appointment — which is part of why Ripchinski urged people to register, no matter which phase they become eligible in.

“We’ll be through that in three days, practically,” Ripchinski said of the 15,000. “We’re hoping that … people will realize ‘I really need to get on the list at his point,’ because this will rapidly expand.”

State Sen. Ryan Aument (R., Mount Joy), who is a member of Gov. Tom Wolf’s legislative vaccine task force, said he was initially hesitant about the state being able to meet the new accelerated timeline and make all Pennsylvania adults eligible by April 19.

But after analyzing the state data in Tuesday’s task force meeting and hearing from vaccine providers that they were running out of people in the 1A population, he said he changed his mind.

“I am now of the opinion we can meet that timeline,” Aument said. “We’re making tremendous progress, and I’m confident based on the supply that’s coming in and the outstanding work the providers are doing to reach folks, that we can meet that aggressive timeline.”

County Commissioner Josh Parsons said he was “very pleased” with Wednesday’s announcement.

“When (the site) was first stood up, it was somewhat of a risk because we were not guaranteed the vaccines,” Parsons said. “It’s grown from there. It’s what we had hoped at the beginning, and it’s doing what the community wanted it to do.”