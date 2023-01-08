Three Lancaster County legislators elected from both parties agree on at least one thing: State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County will ably serve as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

But they disagree on what Rozzi’s selection means for which party will run the House, and for how long. Though elected in November as a Democrat, Rozzi declared after he was elected Speaker that he would caucus with neither party, instead serving as the House’s first independent speaker.

Rozzi’s selection Tuesday was a surprise to many. He was elected by a bipartisan group of legislators to break a logjam over which party could claim a majority in the chamber. Though Democrats won 102 districts in the midterm election, three of those seats are now open due to resignations and a death.

State Rep. Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township, who serves as Republican leader and was Speaker from June 2020 through the end of the 2021-22 session, said Rozzi’s selection means the House can get to work on a handful of constitutional amendments that have been in the works for some time. That includes two GOP priorities – an amendment to create stricter voter ID requirements, and a provision to make it easier for the Legislature to reject regulations created by the executive branch.

Rozzi’s first act as speaker was setting Feb. 7 as the date for the special elections to fill the three open seats. Democrats are heavily favored to win all three, but even if they do, the House would remain at a 101-101 tie as long if Rozzi refuses to caucus with either party.

Republicans organized the Rozzi Speaker vote and even wrote his speech while Democrats were in the dark on the decision, according to Spotlight PA. Several House Democrats told Spotlight PA they were approached by the GOP to switch parties before Rozzi agreed to serve as an independent Speaker.

His nomination came after the Democrats made a failed attempt to adjourn, hoping to stave off the Speaker pick until after the special elections. But with the support of state Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, the party’s favored pick for Speaker, Democrats unanimously voted in Rozzi.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, the Democrat elected to represent the newly created 49th District covering parts of Lancaster, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, said he expects Rozzi to side with Democrats once the open seats are filled next month.

“Standing on the House floor, what I heard him (Rozzi) say was that he was going to be an independent speaker and not caucus with either party. I did not hear him say he was going to change his registration,” Smith-Wade-El said. “When we win (the special elections), there’s going to be a ‘D’ next to Mark Rozzi’s name on the board, which is going to give us a majority.”

State Rep. Mike Sturla, the Democrat representing Manheim Township, East Petersburg and part of Lancaster, said Smith-Wade-El’s take on Rozzi’s eventual party affiliation is a “fair assessment.” But Sturla said he’s waiting to hear from Rozzi himself. Even if Rozzi stays with the Democrats, he said, the party will need to be vigilant in its efforts to push legislation through the House with what would be a “razor thin” majority.

“The majority is not what you have behind your name on any given day — (it’s not) what letter you have behind your name. It’s who’s willing to vote,” Sturla said.

Cutler believes Rozzi was “very clear” that he will switch his party status to independent, thus denying the Democrats a one-seat majority. Cutler said the switch may not be immediate, given Rozzi has to settle into the new position. But he insisted Rozzi will become an independent in the next few weeks.

Rozzi has not publicly commented on his intentions beyond saying he is committed to serving as an independent Speaker.

In a Twitter thread Thursday, Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia said the speakership will turn over to McClinton after the February special elections.

Cutler said there was “no understanding” that would happen when Rozzi was elected. In order for McClinton or any other legislator to be selected, another vote by the full House would need to be called.

Cutler said having an independent speaker will be good for both parties given the nearly even split.

“I think that is what we really needed,” Cutler said.