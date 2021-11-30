A Lancaster County judge said Tuesday that his previous ruling on write-in votes cast in a local school board race was incorrect, a reversal that’s likely to change the outcome of the contest.

Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker initially denied a request from Emily Zimmerman, a write-in candidate for Warwick’s school board, to count 139 votes that appeared as “Emily Zimmer” on the ballot scans reviewed by county elections staff.

Zimmerman and her attorney argued that the county’s election software arbitrarily cut off long write-in names. If the physical ballots were reviewed, Zimmerman said she was confident they would show voters had actually written in her full name.

Reinaker said he initially thought he would be in “dangerous water” if he credited Zimmerman with the 139 votes, noting that Zimmer is also a common name in the county. But on Tuesday he had reconsidered and now believes his previous decision was “not the correct one.”

Zimmerman was the only write-in candidate seeking election for this race and the county election system’s limitation could have cut off the names, Reinaker noted in a memo he filed on Tuesday.

“Given the chance to reflect on it more, it’s clearer to me that those votes were really intended to go to her now,” he said. “In my mind, the point of all this is to get it right. If that means I’m second-guessing myself in terms of this case, then so be it.”

But Reinaker’s reversal won’t make Zimmerman the winner in the race, at least not yet. After the judge blocked the 139 votes from being added to Zimmeran’s tally, her attorney appealed his decision to the Commonwealth Court, which still must decide the matter.

Christa Miller, the county’s chief elections clerk, said Reinaker’s reversal doesn’t change anything for her staff. “It was just a memo for an opinion, so honestly we're just kind of in a holding pattern waiting to hear how it will affect the appeal,” she said. “We're just waiting on the courts at the moment, we're just at a standstill."

Zimmerman’s attorney, Eric Winter, said he is now considering withdrawing the appeal and would then ask Reinaker to amend his earlier ruling, if time allows, though he noted the court could choose to agree with Reinaker’s new memo and rule in Zimmerman’s favor.

Winter called Reinaker’s decision “unusual” but said he appreciated the judge’s willingness to change his mind.

“It’s not common that a judge goes up on appeal and says, ‘I should’ve ruled differently on this,’” Winter said.

Experts told LNP|LancasterOnline last week that Reinaker should have accepted the “Emily Zimmer” spelling from the beginning -- or at least agreed to review the paper ballots to be sure. If these votes were not accepted, one Pennsylvania election law expert said voters could potentially sue the county for infringing on their voting rights.

Zimmerman on Tuesday thanked Reinaker for his “professionalism and wisdom” to change his earlier decision.

“From the get-go, our goal has been to seek and tell truth and to honor the voices of the Lititz community, especially the voices who chose to conscientiously write in my name on the ballot,” Zimmerman added.

If the 139 votes are ultimately added to Zimmerman’s tally, she’ll wind up with 3,334 votes, giving her a win over Michael Landis, a GOP-endorsed candidate and the incumbent school board president. Landis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zimmerman has been a vocal parent at Warwick school board meetings where she opposed COVID-19 requirements in schools. She launched a write-in campaign in September, and presented herself as a “true conservative,” campaigning on a promise to give parents a greater say in how their children are educated.