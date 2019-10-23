The two candidates running for a seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas will square off tonight in their first and only appearance together before the Nov. 5 election.
Republican Craig Stedman and Democrat Greg Paulson will take questions from LNP’s editorial board at 7 p.m. tonight.
Stedman, 55, Lancaster County's district attorney for the past 12 years, is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and has been rated “highly recommended” by the Lancaster Bar Association.
Paulson, 73, is a private attorney and serves as state Rep. Mike Sturla's district chief of staff. Paulson ran as a write-in candidate in the May primary and had not announced his candidacy at the time the Lancaster Bar was rating candidates earlier this year.
You can watch the livestream below, or on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.