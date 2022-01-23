Lancaster County’s Republican Party will provide election training next month to a conservative group whose members regularly spread disinformation about election fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The training, which will be offered to two local chapters of FreePA, has angered some self-described moderates who serve on the county GOP’s area committees.

“There’s nothing wrong with voter outreach. Voter outreach is very important. But who you are working to train is also important,” said Joe Mohler, chairman of the Lancaster Township Area Republican Committee.

“FreePA has said inflammatory things that are completely false, and fear monger about the vaccine… I don’t think they’re an organization that demonstrates integrity.”

Kirk Radanovic, chairman of the county party, said the training is a part of an effort to “unify conservatives in 2022” and that the party “welcomes individuals who are concerned about the future of our country.”

Born out of the 2020 “Reopen PA” movement that opposed Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, FreePA has evolved into a formidable force in conservative politics across the state. The group has three chapters in Lancaster County that sponsor well-attended meetings on a monthly or biweekly basis.

While initially motivated by pandemic restrictions, FreePA members express a deep distrust for many government institutions, traditional media and health-care organizations. Private Facebook groups run by its chapters are filled with complaints about mainstream and local elected Republican politicians. The group’s members spread conspiracy theories about the vaccine’s effects, and many were active in opposing school mask mandates.

For example, a member of the private Facebook group for FreePA’s Lancaster County chapter last week put out a call for Catholic members to join an effort to reverse the Archdiocese of Harrisburg’s mandatory masking policy in its schools. Another member asked the group for information about the side effects of Ivermectin, a drug to treat parasite infections that has been shown to have no benefit in treating COVID-19.

In another post, a member asked who would launch a primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who is supported by the county GOP and easily won reelection in 2020. Another post asked members how many of them had joined their local Republican area committee, which received several responses from FreePA group members saying they had been appointed to their boards or plan to run in the future.

“I don’t know who the state committee will try to get us to have to vote for, but if we have enough folks in the right place, we can right some wrongs,” one commenter wrote, possibly referring to the party’s upcoming endorsements in the closely watched 2022 governor and U.S Senate races.

Many FreePA members in the county are open supporters of state Sen. Doug Mastriano in this year’s GOP gubernatorial primary, a race that includes one of Lancaster County’s two senators, Scott Martin.

Questions about who’s welcome in GOP’s 'big tent'

The views expressed by many FreePA members on social media worry some Republicans, including Shelley Castetter, a long-time county GOP committeewoman in Solanco who runs House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s campaign.

“More concerning to me is the message it is sending to anybody who doesn’t support FreePA,” Castetter said. “The party is very strongly sending a message of, ‘We don’t want you. We are going to train these people to go out and take committee seats.’”

Five area committee chairs told LNP | LancasterOnline that the county party didn’t inform them before it scheduled the training for FreePA. Leaders of FreePA’s Lancaster chapter did not respond to requests for comment.

The county party frequently offers training to active volunteers and candidates on how to canvass voters or get on the ballot. But it’s uncommon for the party to go to an outside political group to offer a training session on how that group’s members can win spots on the county committee.

The executive director and vice chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County are scheduled to lead the training on Feb. 17 in Elizabethtown, according to the event page. Attendees will learn how to register voters, how to run for committee, how to file petitions, and more.

The county GOP’s 350 committee members play an outsized role in determining which candidates will get the party’s official endorsement in primary races. In most parts of the county, whoever is endorsed by the party is almost certain to win the general election.

Adam Bills, the area chair for Pequea Valley, said he believes the party should be organizing both moderate and conservative parts of the party.

“The Republican Party is a pretty diverse party,” Bills said. “You’re going to have more conservative members and more moderate committee members… At the same time, we do need to broaden who we’re appealing to, and that’s moderates and conservatives.”

FreePA members, meanwhile, are already beginning to shape the party’s future in the county. In the 2021 municipal election, three FreePA-backed candidates successfully unseated endorsed Republicans in school board races, and several FreePA leaders currently sit on area committees.

As an area chairman, Bills said committee leaders should always be looking to fill committee seats, no matter their outside affiliations. Richard Frerichs, the Penn Manor area chairman echoed this, adding that the party training is a way for the committee to be more transparent about how the county committee operates.

“If I believe you’re a Republican voter who is willing to advocate for conservative candidates, then certainly I see no reason why you shouldn’t be able to serve as a committee member,” Bills said.