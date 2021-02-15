The Republican Committee of Lancaster County will consider a motion to censure Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in the just-concluded impeachment trial.

Pennsylvania’s junior senator, a Republican first elected in 2010, joined six of his GOP colleagues and all 50 on Saturday in finding Trump guilty on the single article of impeachment, which charged Trump with inciting an insurrection. The vote fell 10 short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

Terry Christopher, the chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican committee, said a resolution to censure Toomey will be considered at the county committee’s endorsement convention on Tuesday night.

Christopher said he began working on the resolution last week after Toomey voted to move forward with Trump’s impeachment trial. He said Elanco Chairman Chris Buck and Ephrata Chairman Glen Beiler joined him in drafting the censure document.

“This all was nothing more than a politician who has nothing to lose because he’s not running for reelection,” Christopher said. “[Toomey] has a personal vendetta against the president. This was his ultimate opportunity to ‘virtue signal’ to the ‘Never Trump’ crowd.”

Toomey is not running for reelection, and said he plans to retire from public office at the end of his term in 2022.

The Lancaster County Republican Committee would not be the first to censure Toomey over the impeachment trial. The York County Republican Committee passed a resolution censuring Toomey on Saturday after Trump was acquitted.

In a press call after his vote to convict the former president, Toomey acknowledged that many Pennsylvania Republicans would disagree with his vote.

“It’s important as a party to be able to distinguish ... the terrific successes of this administration, the fact that the president did stand up to and against some bad policies and some bad trends,” Toomey said during the call. “Those things can be true, and it can also be true that his behavior after the election became completely unacceptable.”

Contacted on Monday about the censure effort, a spokesperson for Toomey deferred to the senator’s previous statement on his decision.

Christopher said Toomey’s explanation shows he “doesn’t actually care what his constituents think,” noting Trump received more votes in Lancaster County than there are registered Republicans.

“When our politicians stop caring what the voters think and what their constituents think, they don’t deserve to be in office,” Christopher said. “I will go to my grave. I full-heartedly believe that about any politician.”

Toomey, a staunch fiscal conservative who was elected in the GOP wave year of 2010, has never faced this level of criticism from his fellow Republicans in his first decade in office.

Committee bylaws require that resolutions be sent 10 days prior to a vote, so the full county committee will need to agree to suspend the bylaws to allow a vote on the censure motion to proceed on Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, a final draft of the resolution had not been made available.

Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, could not be immediately reached for comment.

A censure resolution is largely symbolic, expressing the objections of influential party leaders. The York GOP censure encourages members to stop donating money to Toomey’s campaigns, though his decision to forego a reelection race in 2022 makes the impact largely meaningless.

Still, the York vote and potential Lancaster follow-up signal that Toomey would have trouble winning over some local GOP leaders should he pursue another run for office in the future. The censure also sends a clear message to other Republicans who may be considering a run for statewide office about the county party’s commitment to Trump and his legacy.

This story is developing and will be updated. Check back for updates.