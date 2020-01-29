Despite a $14,000 state ethics fine revealed since he was last elected, Lancaster County Republicans endorsed Rep. David Zimmerman for a fourth term to represent the northeastern part of Lancaster County.

Zimmerman was overwhelmingly endorsed by committee members from his district, which includes the Elanco and Ephrata area committees and a few members from the Pequea Valley committee. He was challenged this year by Glenn Yoder, the former Eastern Lancaster County school board president.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County met on Tuesday night for its endorsement convention, where committee members from each of its area committees met to endorse its federal and state representatives and its Republican National Convention delegates and alternate delegates.

The county party endorsed the following candidates, most of them running unopposed:

Many of these candidates have Democratic challengers who will be endorsed at Wednesday night’s Lancaster County Democratic Committee to challenge them in November, if they win their primary races. In races where a rare intraparty challenger steps up, the endorsed candidate almost always win in the primary election, with the challenger most frequently dropping out before the election.

Yoder declined to answer several times about whether he has decided to continue to run despite not getting the endorsement and said he would make a statement later this week.

Zimmerman said he was happy to receive the nomination and continue to push legislation in support of farmers and removing unnecessary regulations.

But portrayed he was unhappy with how LNP | LancasterOnline continues to note the past ethics violations that he has taken responsibility for. When Yoder announced he would challenge Zimmerman, he noted the ethics violations as his motivation to run.

“For the last several years, I’ve explained it over and over again,” Zimmerman said after the endorsement convention. “I’ve spoke to committee people; I don’t know how many times I’ve spoke to the paper, and the paper can’t help itself but print something bad.”

“There’s no forgiveness, no redemption when it comes to the news media,” he added.

The only other candidate for state House that had a challenger was Brad Witmer, a Landisville truck driver who previously tried to run for the seat. No member of the committees nominated him to be considered by the 41st House District committee members, and Rep. Brett Miller was again endorsed.

State Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, who was endorsed for a second term in the state Legislature, talked about how Democrats are targeting his seat to get them the majority in the upper chamber.

“It’s not gonna happen here in Lancaster County,” Martin said. “Our values will continue to hold firm in Lancaster County.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, of West Lampeter, was endorsed for a third term in the House of Representatives, as well as for delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“We will not only work to get the president re-elected and to win every Republican race and continue to build our republican base here in Lancaster County,” Smucker told the crowd of more than 280 committee members from across the county. "But we will also continue to push for our values in Washington, D.C.”

His campaign also distributed “impeachmints,” fly swatters to “swat out socialism” and campaign signs that said “We support Trump and Smucker 2020.”

Several of the statewide row office candidates that were endorsed by the Pennsylvania GOP spoke at the endorsement convention, including attorney general candidate Heather Heidelbaugh, auditor general candidate Tim DeFoor and treasurer candidate Stacy Garrity.