The Republican Committee of Lancaster County endorsed in nearly a dozen races at its endorsement convention Tuesday night, leaving one race as an open primary for voters to decide who should replace longtime Rep. Dave Hickernell in the state House.

The Elizabethtown and Donegal GOP area committees declined to endorse any candidate, after going to a seventh ballot gridlocked between two candidates vying to replace Hickernell, the county GOP’s 2022 servant leadership awardee for his years as the dean of the Lancaster delegation in Harrisburg.

The party’s endorsement almost always gets a candidate through the primary election, and later elected in the Republican-majority county in November. Without an endorsement, the candidates don't have the party's monetary support or messaging to back them.

The committees chose not to endorse either candidate: Tom Jones, a business owner and the Donegal GOP area chairman, or Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough councilmember and longtime state House staffer. Fahndrich consistently gained the most votes from the committeemembers, but still fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority to be able to get the party's endorsement.

The committees took their cues from Hickernell, once he supported a motion to end the night's voting and leave the race up to local voters.

After a sixth ballot with the same tally -- 20 votes for Fahndrich, 17 for Jones -- Hickernell said he saw that the night could take a similar turn from when he was first elected 20 years ago. That year, committeemembers discussed an endorsement until 2:30 a.m., and eventually decided to leave it as an open primary election, he said.

Faith Bucks, a chiropractor and South Londonderry Township supervisor, also attended Tuesday night’s endorsement convention, but no member of the Lancaster committee nominated her to move her forward for endorsement.

Hickernell said after the event Tuesday that he is supporting Fahndrich, noting how she shares a similar background to his as a House staffer that would translate to a job as a legislator.

Getting to this open primary, however, took more than two hours and many hushed conversations between candidates, their allies, and party leaders. Fahndrich and Jones were frequently leaving the room to discuss potential outcomes.

New 96th District

The county GOP unanimously endorsed April Weaver, a Manheim Township school board member and local adolescent therapist, to run in the new 98th House District. This new district includes Manheim Township, Lancaster Township and the northern part of Lancaster city. Weaver was favored out of the committee’s straw poll last month over Mikie Patterson, a local emcee and DJ. Patterson withdrew his name prior to the endorsement convention on Tuesday, county GOP chair Kirk Radanovic said.

Longtime Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla, whose district currently includes Lancaster city, will run in this new 96th District. He is facing a primary challenge from Dana Hamp Gulick, a Manheim Township resident who forged two unsuccessful campaigns to unseat Rep. Steve Mentzer, R-Lititz.

In her remarks accepting the GOP endorsement, Weaver noted the Manheim Township GOP committee’s work to win back key leadership boards in 2021.

In 2020, the GOP didn’t put up a candidate to challenge Sturla, since his district encompassed all of Democrat-majority Lancaster city. In this new district, Weaver had a more positive outlook for Republicans.

“We can beat Mike Sturla,” Weaver said.

Other endorsements

The committee’s more than 250 members unanimously endorsed U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Ryan Aument for additional terms representing Lancaster County in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg, following several speeches from statewide candidates.

Is Lancaster the center of the GOP U.S. Senate race this week????? Apparently yes, because we’ve got two more candidates in town tonight speaking to the Lancaster County GOP at its endorsement convention! — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) March 2, 2022

The committee also re-endorsed state Reps. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock, Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, Mindy Fee, R-Manheim, Steve Mentzer, R-Lititz, and Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield. Fee and Miller had interparty challengers, but they were ultimately re-endorsed by their area committees to serve another term.

Mentzer and Zimmerman both discussed how their districts are significantly different due to redistricting, adding that they are excited to represent these new constituencies.

The committee could not begin circulating petitions to get on the ballot, pending a state Supreme Court ruling. This tightens the period for candidates to collect the necessary signatures from three weeks to approximately nine days, Radanovic said.

Read full coverage from the endorsement convention at LancasterOnline.com.