The Lancaster County Board of Elections on Friday processed approximately 6% of the 52,308 write-in votes cast in Tuesday’s municipal election, the county’s top official said.

County election officials were only allowed to begin reviewing write-in votes on Friday. They have until Nov. 22 to submit final election results to the Department of State.

Chief Elections Clerk Christa Miller said county staff will work through approximately 2,900 write-ins votes every day, including weekends and Veterans Day, to be able to count the “unprecedented” volume of number of write-in votes to meet the state’s vote certification deadline.

“We figured out what needed to be our daily goal in order to get everything done for certification and on Day 1, we’re hitting that goal, which made us all feel pretty good,” Miller said.

Staff spent Friday sorting through write-in votes cast in the Warwick school board race. They expect to finish recording the 3,719 write-in votes in that race on Monday, Miller said. Her office is prioritizing races where there could be a potential change in outcome. Those include the Warwick, Cocalico, Manheim Central and Penn Manor school board races and the Paradise Township supervisors race.

The painstaking process can only be completed by one person at a time because Miller’s office has only one computer programmed to tally write-in votes. These votes also require extra care and handling, as elections staff must track incorrectly spelled candidate names to give the corresponding write-in candidates the opportunity to petition to have those votes included in their final tallies.

The number of write-in votes does not represent 52,308 voters. In multiple races across the county, voters were asked to choose more than one candidate. So a voter who writes in two names for a multi-candidate race, or who writes-in candidate names for multiple races, would account for two or more of the total write-in tally.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, a municipal election with 15,000 write-ins would have been considered a lot, Miller said Thursday. Tuesday’s election saw 32% voter turnout, a record high for a municipal election, the county said.