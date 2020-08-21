Members of Lancaster County’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention finished up their week of webinars and Zoom watch parties on Thursday night, following former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential nomination acceptance speech.

The all-virtual, four-night event continued many of the same traditions of a presidential nominating convention in a different way. For example, each state still announced its number of delegate votes for nominee Biden or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D., Vermont) -- but did so virtually with a few members of the delegation announcing them. Delegate Bryan Hower said this improved the roll call experience, instead of the usual commotion on the convention floor.

“It’s such a crazy mess at the convention,” Hower said. “It’s loud, but it was neat to see everybody in each of their states and someone representing the diversity of their state to announce votes of their delegates.”

The convention avoided most technical difficulties, and allowed each delegate to join their state delegation and issue groups to discuss what matters most to them ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Hower, a teacher in the School District of Lancaster, joined his colleagues across the nation in a National Education Association watch party. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Massachusetts) joined to discuss the reopening of schools, which Hower said Warren and others talked about how America is “not following the science of what is best for not only our students and our teachers, but our population across the country.”

“We’re in a predicament now, we don’t have it under control enough to really be safe,” Hower said.

While there were fewer opportunities for delegates to stop their favorite politicians or media personalities on the convention floor or engage directly with top officials, delegates were still able to engage during watch parties.

Janet Diaz, a state-appointed delegate for Lancaster and candidate in the 13th Senatorial District race, got a chance to speak to the Pennsylvania delegation and discuss her campaign alongside top state Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa and House Minority Leader Frank Dermody.

Diaz also tuned in to a watch party with Pennsylvania Democrats like Gov. Tom Wolf, on which she holds an executive board position.

Within the Hispanic Caucus, Diaz said top issues were salvagin the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Within the Women’s Caucus, many attendees were motivated by Biden’s choice of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“There’s a lot of excitement there,” she said.

The segments about the death of more than 170,000 Americans due to COVID-19, most of them elderly, was especially emotional to Diaz, she said.

The Republican National Convention will begin on Monday, although a full schedule has not yet been released.

“I think [the DNC is] really well done and I think it will lead into seeing what the big difference next week is [in the RNC], when we see how technology savvy it will be,” Hower said.