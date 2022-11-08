Ballot-counting was progressing smoothly at the Lancaster County elections bureau on Tuesday morning, in stark contrast to the primary.

During the 2022 primary election, when election workers began opening the mail-in ballots produced by Michigan Election Resources, they discovered that many of them were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the company had printed them out of order. So far Tuesday, no issues had been encountered.

“Everything is scanning, everything is going well,” Elections Director Christa Miller told County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, chair of the board of elections, according to Spotlight PA.

Miller said the county is precanvassing 41,000 mail-in ballots received by 7 a.m., and the county believes it will have all of the vote counted by midnight tonight.

“That’s our goal,” she said. As of 10 am, about a quarter of the 41,000 had been opened, and the county had collected about 300 new mail-in ballots from voters this morning.

Undated ballot envelopes are being set aside for now, as the Fetterman campaign filed suit in federal court to have them counted. Miller said she did not know how many undated ballots have been found so far. Yesterday, she said staff found three that contained dates that fall outside the acceptable dates released Saturday by the state Supreme Court.

Absentee ballots must be dated between August 30 and November 8, 2022. Mail-in ballots must have dates between September 21 and November 8, 2022.

Forty volunteers are working on mail-in ballots, in a busy and at-times noisy room when a volunteer operates the envelope-opening machine. Miller said 20 volunteers will start later today to relieve the first shift.

Miller said the county has received few reports of problems at the polls. Most were simple things — easily answered questions from poll workers setting up for the day.