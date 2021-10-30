More than 31,500 Lancaster County residents applied for mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of Nov. 2, when Pennsylvania will hold its first general municipal election since adopting no-excuse mail-in voting in 2019, according to data from the Department of State.

The deadline for requesting mail-in ballots was Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, nearly 975,000 voters applied for mail-in and absentee ballots, according to the data.

As expected, the number of applications here dwarfs the 1,880 absentee ballots counted in the 2019 general municipal election, the last time voters had to provide a reason, such as being out of their municipality on Election Day or having a disability that prevented them from leaving their homes, to vote by mail.

Act 77, signed in October 2019 and first implemented during the 2020 presidential primary, allows anyone in Pennsylvania to vote by mail within 50 days of an election without an excuse. More than 52,000 county residents cast votes by mail-in ballot during the 2020 presidential primary and nearly 91,000 voted by mail in the 2020 presidential election. Municipal elections generally have much lower overall turnout than presidential contests.

The number of Lancaster County’s mail-in ballot applications for next week’s general election exceeds the nearly 25,100 applications for this year’s primary. During that election, approximately 73.4% of applicants returned their ballots, amounting to more than 18,400 county residents who voted by mail out of the nearly 97,000 who voted in total.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 60% of the county’s applicants had returned their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. Ballots must be received by county election boards by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters who choose not to mail their ballots may drop them off at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster City.

Mail voters can also use a special drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center. The drop box will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. County officials have issued a reminder that under the state’s election code, each voter can only return his or her own ballot.

As they have for the past three elections, the county’s mail-in ballot applications for Tuesday’s contest skew Democratic, with 58.3% of applications coming from registered Democrats and 30.8% from registered Republicans.

Mail-in voting comprised approximately 19% of Lancaster County’s total turnout during this year’s primary election, though that proportion reached as high as 50% during the 2020 presidential primary and 32% during the 2020 presidential election.

Lancaster County’s oldest voter to apply for a mail-in ballot is 105, according to state data. The youngest voter turned 18 in mid-October.