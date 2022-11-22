State Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County legislator who became speaker of the Pennsylvania House in 2020, was elected Tuesday to lead the Republican caucus in the chamber next year.

Cutler’s title in the next session remains unclear. Democrats won 102 seats in the November election, giving them a 1-seat majority in the 203-member House.

But one of the Democrats’ winning candidates, Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County, died before the election, which means that seat will go unfilled until a special election is called sometime in 2023.

Should Democrats claim a majority of votes when legislators convene in January to elect a new speaker, it’s expected that Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia will win that role, the top official in the chamber.

Cutler, 47, elected to the House in 2006, took over as majority leader in 2019. He became Speaker in June 2020 when former Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Cutler was unopposed in the general election this year. In the May primary, he was challenged by Anne Weston, a Quarryville resident who was backed by Audit the Vote PA and other grassroots Republicans unhappy with Cutler for not doing enough to reverse the 2020 election and give Pennsylvania’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump.