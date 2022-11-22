HARRISBURG — State Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County legislator who became speaker of the Pennsylvania House in 2020, was elected Tuesday to lead the Republican caucus in 2023, a year that’s on track to begin with significant uncertainty over which party will lead the state’s House of Representatives

Cutler was chosen by the GOP caucus as minority leader, a demotion from speaker that’s a result of Democrats winning a majority — 102 seats — in the November election. However, Cutler’s title and role in the next session remains unclear.

Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia is the Democrats’ pick to serve as speaker. But one of the Democrats’ winning candidates, Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County, died before the election, which means that seat will go unfilled until a special election is called sometime in 2023.

On swearing in day Jan. 3, the House will be tied, 101-101.

On Tuesday following a near six-hour meeting of the GOP caucus, Cutler said it’s a “fair description” to say control of the chamber will be in limbo for a while.

In addition to DeLuca’s vacant seat, two additional Democratic-held seats will become vacant in January. One seat is that of Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport, who was elected lieutenant governor with Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8. Davis will have to resign from the House before he takes the oath of office on Jan. 17.

The other seat is now held by Rep. Summer Lee, of Pittsburgh, who won a congressional seat in the Nov. 8 election and will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

Republicans will contest each of those special elections. “I am not willing to concede anything,” said Cutler, who was first elected to the House in 2006, took over as majority leader in 2019 and became Speaker in June 2020.

Each of the three seats, however, is Democratic leaning.

Unprecedented

The Pennsylvania House’s chief clerk, Brooke Wheeler, will preside as speaker on Jan. 3 until a new speaker is elected, Cutler said. He did not respond to a question leaving the news conference as to whether he expects to be nominated as speaker. He told the Caucus he will remain floor leader, his spokesman said.

G. Terry Madonna, a former history and political science professor who hosts TV talk show Pennsylvania Newsmakers, said he is not aware of any precedent.

“The whole thing is very complex and no one knows what will happen (in January). It looks like the Democrats will eventually control the House,” he said. “But there could be a lot of confusion about who is in control. It is likely to remain unsettled for some time.”

Control is critical in determining the agenda for the 203-member chamber. The majority party decides which bills will run, and who chairs committees that craft legislation.

Whether Democrats can secure the majority is significant for Shapiro, as it would give him additional leverage on shaping the state budget and key bills. The Senate remains in GOP control.

Pennsylvanians may see legislators crossing party lines to vote for the other party’s candidate for speaker, Madonna said.

Some lawmakers “may not decide to be sworn in. I certainly hope this isn’t the case,” Cutler said.

It’s not the first time Pennsylvania voters have seen contentious speaker elections. In 2007, former House Speaker John Perzel, R-Philadelphia, was defeated in a surprise move on the floor engineered by then-Rep. Shapiro and former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell to back nominal Republican Denny O'Brien, of Northeast Philadelphia, who then worked with Democrats to run the House.

Another controversial start to a session took place in 1995 after a Democratic House member switched parties to throw the chamber’s control to Republicans.

On Tuesday, Cutler said Republicans will continue fostering “responsibility and limited government, (allowing) vibrant communities and strong families.”

Instead of working with Republicans in the two weeks since the election, Democrats were “arguing over office work space,” Cutler said.

State Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat from Delaware County, took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to respond to House Republicans’ comments. “If they want to play the ‘we’re conceding nothing, anything could happen’ game and paralyze House business for a few weeks, then perhaps they should also prepare for the ‘anything’ that could happen once we formally seat our 102nd member.”