The leaders of Lancaster County’s school districts and teachers unions last week sent a letter to state Sen. Scott Martin, voicing their opposition to Martin’s bill that would ease the expansion of charter schools in the state and give businesses the ability to steer more of their tax dollars directly to charters and other private schools.

The superintendents of all 16 school districts serving the county, along with the presidents of the districts’ respective teachers unions, signed the letter to “share our collective disappointment.” They faulted Martin for failing to include strict accountability measures for charter school operators, and blasted Martin’s proposed statewide commission that would have the power to approve new charter schools over the objections of local school districts.

Martin’s proposal, Senate Bill 1, passed the Senate education committee last week but has not yet been scheduled for debate on the Senate floor. The state’s largest charter association, the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, supports the bill, as well as other conservative groups, but Gov. Tom Wolf has already vowed to veto it if it passes in its current form.

“We know you as someone who seeks solutions and advances balanced public policy that accounts for multiple perspectives,” the Lancaster County officials wrote to Martin, saying SB 1 does not include “a number of logical charter accountability and transparency provisions” that Martin supported in 2017.

One measure the superintendents want, as stated in the letter, is for charter operators to be required to provide educational outcomes information when applying to operate new charter schools. They also faulted Martin’s bill for not imposing conflict of interest protections “related to charter administrators and boards of trustees for the awarding of contracts,” and other basic transparency requirements, such as posting detailed organizational charts for each charter school and identifying any third-party hired to provide management services at charter schools.

The letter also criticized Martin’s proposal to double scholarships currently funded by two state tax credit programs -- the education improvement tax credit and the opportunity scholarship tax credit. These credits allow corporations or businesses to redirect a portion of their taxes to religious schools, private schools, public school foundations and other learning institutions.

The group said they oppose the bill’s proposed annual increase of 25% for each year the EITC and OSTC program. It’s “hard to reconcile” those significant increases, they wrote, when public schools only receive a 2-3% annual increase while facing rising costs for special education and for students who opt to attend charters.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said he’d spoken with Martin several times and found the senator “extremely open and willing to discuss” his concerns and the concerns of the Penn Manor Education Association. But as this legislation exists now, “All of our associations feel strongly there would need to be a lot of compromise for that bill to be something that would be a positive,” Leichliter said.

In a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline, Martin said this bill is the “beginning of a process and negotiation” that will attempt to resolve issues like funding for cyber charter schools, a point he said he told several of the letter’s signatories.

He also said much of the transparency reforms advocated in the letter are already required by current law. Conflict of interest prohibitions for charter operators, he said, is included in his bill by making charter administrators and trustees public officials and thus required to file statements of financial interest with the state Ethics Commission.

Martin also argued, as he did last week when his bill passed committee, that the tax credits supporting scholarships for charter and private schools do not take money away from public education.

“It is my belief that EITC/OSTC are important for meeting the critical needs of students at both public schools and nonpublic schools,” Martin said in response to the letter.