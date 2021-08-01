Lancaster County government is still without a roadmap to spend over $100 million in pandemic relief funds as other communities move forward with spending plans.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the three-member board’s lone Democrat, has outlined a proposal and timeline for deciding how to use the funds. But the majority Republican commissioners have said there are still too many unknowns and have suggested Congress should redirect the money toward infrastructure.

“We have not really discussed it that I am aware of. I haven’t had any discussions (and) we haven’t discussed it here about putting together a plan for the use of the funds,” Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at Tuesday’s board of commissioners work session.

Lancaster County has received roughly $106 million in relief funds as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in early March.

The exact details of how that money could be spent were unclear to local government officials at the time because the U.S. Treasury Department had yet to issue specific guidance. Patrick Mulligan, the county’s director of budget management, said as much at a May commissioners’ meeting, and his counterpart in Lancaster city government, Patrick Hopkins, made similar statements in March when the bill passed.

Since then, more guidance has trickled out and county and municipal governments around the state have begun to disburse funds they’ve received. Lancaster County received its funds in May, and the money is generating interest while officials wait to decide what to do with it.

Acceptable uses

According to recent guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department, the funds can be used for things such as COVID-19 mitigation and response, addressing the economic impacts of COVID-19 including replenishing unemployment funds, providing assistance to households, assisting industries impacted by COVID-19, replacing lost municipal revenue and even providing vaccinations or back-to-work incentive programs, among many other uses.

But the money can also be used to address bigger systemic problems, like improvements to sewer systems or expanding access to broadband infrastructure.

In Pittsburgh, the city council recently voted on an allocation plan for all of its $335 million in American Rescue Plan funds, with much of it designated for internal government items. Neighboring Berks County voted earlier this month to give $6 million of its $81.6 million to the local minor league baseball team and convention center. In Lehigh County, commissioners approved a spending plan for the nearly $72 million it received.

Lancaster city moving ahead

Lancaster city government is also moving forward with developing a plan for its funds.

Mayor Danene Sorace said at a city council meeting Tuesday that the city would be proposing next week to use a portion of the $39.5 million it received for a water infrastructure project which is time dependent, but after that the city will use a “public engagement process” to make decisions.

“This once-in-a-generation investment must be made with great care and thought about what is most needed in this specific community with transparency and true engagement with our community in how to invest these public dollars,” she said.

Sorace said the city is currently drafting a strategic plan that officials hope to present in the next month and then gather community feedback. In broad terms, she said, the city hopes to use the money for stabilizing its municipal finances, infrastructure and broadband investments, and for supporting “a sustainable and equitable” COVID-19 recovery “with an emphasis on affordable housing.”

No need to rush

As for the county, D’Agostino noted at Tuesday’s meeting that the county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the funds and that there was wasn’t a need to rush to spend them in his view.

“We are looking at how we could use that money internally, and Pat Mulligan is looking at that from a budget standpoint,” D’Agostino said, referring to the county’s director of budget management.

Lehman, the board’s lone Democrat, had put together a plan on July 6, proposing the nomination of a 15-member citizens’ committee by Aug. 31. Under Lehman’s plan, the panel would meet monthly to receive public input and make recommendations to the commissioners on how to use the funds.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, the board’s other Republican, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, but when he testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee in May, he said the American Rescue Plan funds were unnecessary. He suggested that instead of issuing new money for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, which is currently being debated, Congress should provide communities with more flexibility on spending the American Rescue Plan funds on infrastructure.

Asked Tuesday if the county was holding back on spending its funds while Congress debates how to pay for Biden’s plan, D’Agostino didn’t say yes or no, but echoed Parsons’ statements.

“We don’t know what’s happening with infrastructure,” D’Agostino said. “I mean, quite frankly, I think it’s better off if Congress would just say ‘use the (American Rescue Plan) money for infrastructure beyond sewer, water and broadband. Use it for roads and bridges and give the flexibility to the communities to use it how they best can rather than print more money.”

‘Opportunity for transformation’

Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige said he commends the commissioners for taking time to be thoughtful on how best to use the money, given the opportunity it presents.

“As much as what we spend it on, I think it’s important how we approach the issue at hand,” he said. “It is a once in a multi-generation opportunity and my hope is that these monies will be spend in the most strategic and impactful way possible that actually solves issues not just funds issues.”

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, said there are a variety of ways the county could use the money to improve the community.

He mentioned things like sustainable funding for the Poverty Coalition, lead remediation, improving transportation infrastructure, creating a public health department and expanding broadband access into areas where commercial interests are unlikely to do so.

As for process, Ressler said he would like to see the county make a “serious effort” to get feedback from residents on how to spend the money.

“This needs to be used as investment money, not just response money,” he said. “We can’t just try to put Band Aids on so many of these problems, this is an opportunity for transformation.”