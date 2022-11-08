Lancaster County election officials expect to finish counting mail-in ballots a little after midnight, elections director Christa Miller said.

Miller said Tuesday morning that the goal was to be finished by midnight, a goal she reiterated into the afternoon.

As of 7 p.m., Miller said counting mail-in ballots will finish a little after midnight. They will be reported last, after the county releases in-person results from polling places today. Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said the current website doesn't show whether all votes are being reported in a given precinct, so people might mistake the mail-in ballot results as the votes tallied today in person.

Poll workers are reporting very high turnouts for a midterm election, Miller said. On Tuesday morning, data from the Department of State showed Lancaster County had received 41,463 ballots. Miller estimated Tuesday night that the elections office had received another 1,000 mail-in ballots on Election Day.

The addition of two more envelope-extracting machines has sped up the most labor-intensive process of counting mail-in ballots, Miller said. With one machine during the May primary, county workers were able to work through opening 22,000 ballots by 3 or 4 p.m., Miller said. This time, Miller said, the county is on track to extract 41,000 by about 6 p.m.

Undated ballot envelopes are being set aside for now, as the Fetterman campaign filed suit in federal court to have them counted. Miller said she did not know how many undated ballots have been found so far. Yesterday, she said staff found three that contained dates that fall outside the acceptable dates released Saturday by the state Supreme Court.

Absentee ballots must be dated between August 30 and November 8, 2022. Mail-in ballots must have dates between September 19 and November 8, 2022.

The smooth process stood in stark contrast to the primary. During the 2022 primary election, when election workers began opening the mail-in ballots produced by Michigan Election Resources, they discovered that many of them were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the company had printed them out of order. So far Tuesday, no issues had been encountered.

Miller said the county has received few reports of problems at the polls. Most were simple things — easily answered questions from poll workers setting up for the day.

Miller confirmed complaints about a judge of elections at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manheim Township, who some voters had alleged had been checking ID for voters that were not required to do so. The judge of elections told Miller's office they had not been requiring every voter to show ID, but a county elections official reminded them that ID was required only for those voting in the precinct for the first time.

"It was early this morning, and as soon as we found out, we called," Miller said.