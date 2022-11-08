A steady stream of voters passed through polling places across Lancaster County on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Voters are deciding who will be Pennsylvania's next governor, along with picking candidates for the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

The difference in responses from voters, when asked who they were voting for and why, reflected the high stakes nature of the midterms, which analysts largely see as gauging sentiment about the current presidential administration.

“I’m voting against the current administration. It’s an anti-Biden vote across the board,” said Robert Sevret, who voted Tuesday morning at the Lifegate/Cedar Hill Community Church on Bossler Road in West Donegal Township.

“I’m against his policies and everything he stands for,” Sevret added, citing inflation, the economy and energy policies.

The economy was a common thread for those supporting Republican candidates.

“Republicans are rough when they speak, but when they’re in office, the economy is better - it works better,” said Fernando Gutierrez, 53, who was voting at Lancaster Arms Apartments in Lancaster Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Sharon Tenner, 75, of Elizabethtown, said that the issues she cared about were bringing inflation rates down, keeping crime rates down and looking for candidates against abortion. “I think he (Oz) will represent Pennsylvania well and I think he’ll do what’s best for the people,” said Tenner, who was voting at the Friendship Fire & Hose Company in Elizabethtown Borough.

“I just think we have been going in the wrong direction, and I think it’s time for change,” said Richard Moultrie, 70, who said he has voted in every election since 1970. This election, the Elizabethtown resident said he voted for Oz for senate and Shapiro for governor.

Other voters at those polls, though, said they were casting their ballots for Democratic candidates. They cited issues such as education and LGBTQ/women's rights.

"Practically speaking, I want to see the governorship in Democratic hands just as a check on the Republican-dominated legislature,” said Michael Eichelderger, of Elizabethtown Borough, who was also voting at Lifegate. Eichelderger, who said he considers himself left of center, also was voting for 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister, a Republican-turned-Democrat, over incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker -- though he sees Hollister is a long shot.

“Education is so important. And Hollister’s plan to educate kids these days will help make it more accessible,” said Matt Krotzer, 44, who was voting at Lancaster Arms Apartments in Lancaster Township on Tuesday afternoon.

“I wanted to get out to vote for Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Education is a really big concern for me. As well as LGBT rights and women’s rights,” said Olivia Morrison, 20, a student at Elizabethtown College who was voting at the Municipal Building. “We focus a lot on the polarization between parties instead of the candidates. We should be focusing on who is running and their platforms.”

David Hess, 39, who was voting at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church off the Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township, said he came out to vote against “election deniers.” He specifically named John Fetterman as one of the candidates he’s most passionate about. Hess also brought out his kids — ages 4 and 7 — to see the democratic process.

Julie Melbert, 30, who was voting at the First Assembly of God Church on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township on Tuesday afternoon, said she’s “fired up” for this year’s election — especially about abortion access. She said Fetterman and Shapiro are in the right direction “I’m really hoping the younger crowd turns the heck out.”

Other voters cited personal values and candidates' motives and morals.

“I feel strongly that Oz has ulterior motives while Fetterman is very genuine. I’m worried about this election. We need to keep Oz out,” Jasel Ortiz, 31, of Lancaster, said around 8:30 a.m. at Grandview Church in Manheim Township, part of the 96th state legislative district. He was amid a steady stream of voters heading into their polling place past a yard scattered with campaign signs.

“I like Mastriano," said Justin Newcomer, 41, who was voting at Grandview. "The country has gone a little mad … a return to common sense is what I’m looking for.”

“I wanted to vote for the conservatives -- Mastriano, Oz, Smucker, Aument and Tom Jones. I believe they are standing by the principles that are closer to the Bible. I look at who is closer to the moral values,” said Wayne Lawton, 85, of Elizabethtown.

“I think it has been a little bit intense this election race, recently, and I wanted to make sure to get out and show my support. I went Republican mainly because of how Joe Biden has been trying to treat this country,” said Luke Harper, 22, of Elizabethtown. “There’s a lot of things I don’t agree with, honestly, on the Republican side, with like women’s rights, but for Oz’s stuff on big capital and small government, I very much agree.”

In Lancaster city's 49th legislative district, meanwhile, where former city council president Izzy Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat, is running against Republican Anne Rivers, turnout was slow Tuesday morning, with voters trickling into precincts and none interested in sharing their views with a reporter.

Some voters were quick to talk about how they voted.

“Abortion is the biggest issue for me. The government should not have that much control over what we do with our body. That right should not be taken away…that’s what women have been fighting for," said Ronisha Grover, 27, of Lancaster. "I voted for Josh Shapiro for Governor because he will protect abortion rights and because of what he has done for the people in our communities. When you see the candidates working in and for the people, that says a lot.”

“Let’s celebrate democracy. There are too many reasons why I voted Democrat. Most importantly, those candidates have not forgotten the poor, the immigrants, the people in our communities. They still fight for us and for our rights. I hope they never forget us," Juana Peña, 44, of Lancaster, said.

“Fetterman speaks to me on the issue of marijuana. It’s personal. My wife has a lot of medical issues that could be alleviated it with medical marijuana. Fetterman wants to legalize it and for that reason I voted for him,” said Joel Maldonado, 36, of Lancaster.

“I’m not as plugged into the current election issues, but I have knowledge of Izzy Smith Wade-El and the work he did in City Council," said Eli Mailey, 35, of Lancaster. "The same goes for Fetterman, so it was nice to walk into the polling place and recognize the candidates for the work they’ve done and be able to cast a vote. More than anything, I’m grateful for the Democratic process of voting.”

Smith-Wade-El, though, who was at the 7th Ward's San Juan Bautista Church polling place, shared his view on the midterms.

This election is different. It's a higher level, a call to get deeper into the community and it feels great. The response has been good and voters are having good conversations at the polls. I think we'll have a higher-than-expected voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities in Lancaster County,"Smith-Wade-El said.

Incumbent 96th district state Rep. Mike Sturla, a Democrat running against Republican April Weaver, shared similar thoughts at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manheim Township

“From my perspective, it’s about saving Democracy. Democracy is on the line in this election,” he said.

Few issues were reported, though at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Delp Road in Manheim Township, a volunteer said that the judge of elections there had been requiring photo ID when polls opened, creating a long line and leading to some voters leaving in frustration. After about an hour, a bipartisan volunteer effort to reach the county board of elections to remedy the situation got the requirement was dropped, said Susan Robertson, 67.

County elections director Christa Miller confirmed the complaints. The judge of elections told Miller's office they had not been requiring every voter to show ID, but a county elections official reminded them that ID was required only for those voting in the precinct for the first time.

Live updates on the election:

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters will be on-scene across the county. Stay up to date using the Twitter widget below. You can also follow the list on Twitter here.