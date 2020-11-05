Lancaster County voters weigh in on election as results for presidency come in

On Wednesday morning, with no clear winner in the 2020 presidential election, Lancaster County woke up to uncertainty.

More than a million votes were still to be counted in battleground Pennsylvania, and thousands were still being counted in the county.

President Donald Trump held a sizable lead in the staunchly red county over his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, but which way Pennsylvania would swing was still up in the air.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters went out across Lancaster County to talk to voters about their thoughts and feelings as they awaited a winner. Here is what county residents had to say.

Bainbridge

Rick and Cheryl Phelps, both 70, of Manor Township, were getting ready to walk down the Northwest Lancaster County River in Bainbridge. They like being outside.

Rick was sporting his “I voted” sticker on the left side of his jacket, Cheryl ran back to the car to get hers.

“I think it was silly,” Rick said, criticizing the mail-in ballot process for the state. “I think Pennsylvania did a terrible job.”

Rick thinks that Florida’s process, counting mail-in ballots earlier than Election Day, is better, that is, if mail-in ballots need to be used at all.

Cheryl chimed in, “I don’t understand why we have it.” With the exception of elderly people, those in the military and others who physically can’t vote, she said she thinks people should just vote in person.

“If you can stand in line at the grocery store, you can stand in line at the polls.”

The Phelps both voted for Trump.

“I can’t imagine Trump will lose Pennsylvania,” Rick said. “But, it’s a strange time.”

A few blocks up from the trail’s parking lot, Wendy Kauffman was out for an walk. Kauffman, 48, also voted for Trump.

“I’m just feeling a bit uneasy because we don’t have an answer yet,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

The long vote-counting process wasn’t a shock for Lorenzo Falcone, a 44-year-old Bainbridge resident.

“There’s still a lot (of mail-in ballots) out there,” he said, while out on a walk with his dog, Leo. “We’ll see how much it can swing.”

Falcone said he voted for Joe Biden and that heading into the election, he was “confident Biden would take it.”

— Ty Lohr, tlohr@lnpnews.com

Lancaster city

Strong turnout, record amounts of mail-in voting, races in six key states too close to call. None of it matters to Cuban native Hermes Almaguer.

“The high level of intolerance that we have witnessed and have been subjected to has left a mark and overshadowed everything else,” Almaguer, 41, said. “I voted for Biden because, of the two presidential candidates, I think he is the one that most benefits Latinos, but (I) truly don’t expect him to win. Too many Latinos have allowed themselves to get carried away by intolerance and support someone who doesn’t elevate the moral values of this country.”

Almaguer worries that the voting system this year has become an enormous drama.

“Some states pushed for people to go out and vote, others emphasized the use of mail-in ballots, which is what I did,” he said. “There’s always the risk of the ballots not being counted.”

Will Americans come together across lines of race and partisanship?

“I don't think so because the people are much divided and there is a lot of hatred and negative reaction, and a lack of tolerance. We have to respect the opinion and affiliations of other people even if you don’t agree with them,” he said.

Almaguer believes, however, that Lancaster city is a peaceful place and in time, people find ways to work together over their differences and find healing,

“As a country, if Biden wins, I don’t think he will find any support from Trump supporters anywhere,” he said.

— Enelly Betancourt, ebetancourt@lnpnews.com

Lancaster Township

Deborah González had a message for anyone who would listen on Election Day.

“Did you vote? Did your friends vote? Call them! Everyone needs to vote like our lives depend on it.”

Very early on Tuesday morning González, 48, headed out with her young adult children — Fernando, 25, and Alessandrea, 23, who was voting for the first time — to the polling place where all three would cast their votes.

“I voted because this is the first time in my lifetime that I fear for our safety as Latinos,” González said. “When you have a leader that calls for riots and fights, that doesn’t unify the country. As a mother and head of household, that worries me, so my vote was basically a referendum against Trump.”

González is not worried about when we might know the election results.

“I knew this election was not going to be resolved on election night. I just keep thinking that four more years of Trump would absolutely be mentally exhausting. Right now, I’m just keeping an eye on the electoral votes. We have to trust the process and what it’s meant to do,” she said.

González finds comfort in knowing that the people closest to her, including friends and coworkers, are understanding and allow her to express her opinions. In addition, she has no reservations about sharing her views and beliefs.

“Yes, there are differences, but I think there is a space in Lancaster for that type of respectful conversation among individuals as well as in organizations,” she said.

— Enelly Betancourt, ebetancourt@lnpnews.com

East Hempfield Township

Just east of the city at the Columbia Diner on Columbia Avenue, Mark Korman, 66, of Millersville, had just finished a breakfast mentorship meeting with Darren Landis, 30, of East Hempfield, who works for a nonprofit.

Korman, a retired title insurer, declined to say who he voted for. Landis said he wrote in the name of a Republican for the presidential ticket, allowing that it was not Trump.

Korman was surprised if the outcome wasn’t more definitive. Given that so many people voted early, he said it was a signal: “Last night's results tell me there were still a lot of people who walked into the polls undecided.”

Landis said he expected it to be a close race.

Korman said he doesn’t expect issues with the count, per se, to be what takes so long with determining who is president but rather litigation over the issue that will delay any answer. Landis agreed, adding that the expected litigation will “increase the partisanship that is already so rampant.”

As for whether those voters who support Trump would give Biden a chance should he win, Korman said, “I don’t think it’s Biden per se, but it’s his wanting to satisfy the left progressive wing of his party more than conservatives can find acceptable.”

— Dan Nephin, dnephin@lnpnews.com

Mountville

From the Mountville VFW Reese Hall Post #8757, the handful of people in the restaurant in late afternoon were all tuned into the TV to watch pundits discuss the slow-moving results roll in.

Jane and Tom Beaulieu, of Mountville, were finishing up a meal at a high-top table in the veteran’s club watching the muted TV a few hundred yards away.

“We’ll see if Trump stays ahead,” said Tom Beaulieu about how he’s feeling about the election.

Both of the Beaulieu’s support Trump and hope he wins a second term. Tom Beaulieu said he thinks the way the 2020 election has been handled is “terrible.”

“It should be Election Day, not Election year,” Tom Beaulieu said, adding that he does not believe there should be expanded mail balloting and people should have a valid reason for voting by mail.

Pennsylvania significantly expanded mail voting in 2019 by adding an option that no longer requires an excuse to vote by mail, prior to the pandemic. Many Democrats and some Republicans in Lancaster County opted to use this new option in the election due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Beaulieus are both excited for this election to be over and for life to return to normal, without so many TV and digital ads. (Biden’s campaign spent more than $47 million on broadcast advertising in the state compared to Trump’s $16 million as of last week, according to Berwood Yost, the director of the Franklin & Marshall College Poll.)

“They’re everywhere, every time I open my iPad or my phone,” Jane Beaulieu said. “I just want to do a puzzle,” she joked.

— Gillian McGoldrick, gmcgoldrick@lnpnews.com

West Hempfield Township

Around the suburbs north of Lancaster city, dozens yard signs supporting Biden or Trump are still out. The few signs supporting Democratic House candidates who fell flat in Tuesday’s election still stand in intersection. Several “Trump 2020” flags are still waving.

At one home in West Hempfield, passersby can still pick up a Biden yard sign, as approximately six signs lay upside down next to a mailbox with a “Free” sign.

The homeowner’s brother, Chris who has a large neck tattoo, answered the door. The man said this is his sister’s house, and she is a local teacher who supports Biden. He’s a Trump supporter, although he didn’t vote in this election and does not vote. He didn’t want to give his name, because he didn’t want to be disrespectful to his sister.

“In my opinion, either one of them are going to make promises and then just do whatever they want,” the man said. “That’s just how politicians are.”

— Gillian McGoldrick, gmcgoldrick@lnpnews.com

Willow Street

At George’s Kendig Square Restaurant, mother and daughter Rhonda and Allison Weidman found common ground in breakfast — both ordered eggs — but not presidential candidates.

Rhonda Weidman, 50, a homemaker in Strasburg township, voted for Trump.

It was the first presidential election Allison Weidman, 21, could vote in, and she voted for Biden. She’s studying international business in Spanish, albeit virtually, at Kennesaw State University, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. She said she was surprised that the outcome was not known as of Wednesday morning.

Her mother wasn’t surprised: “It’s government. Nothing gets done fast,” she said.

Neither had any concerns about votes being counted accurately. As for whether the partisanship can be overcome, Rhonda Weidman was skeptical.

“I think they can. Will they? No,” she said.

Her daughter said she expects things might be rough for a little while. She noted the businesses in Atlanta were preparing for unrest. Some were boarding up windows and doors, she said.

Whoever ends up winning the presidency, Rhonda Weidman said “I hope the other side gives the other side a chance.”

— Dan Nephin, dnephin@lnpnews.com