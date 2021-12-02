Lancaster County’s government will offer incentives of up to $5,500 for newly hired Children & Youth Agency caseworkers, the second such hiring incentive effort launched in recent months.

The three member Board of Commissioners hopes the payments will help fill 37 vacancies in the agency tasked with protecting the county’s children. Some existing staff will also be eligible for payments of up to $7,500 under an agreement reached with SEIU Local 668, the union representing most of the county’s caseworkers.

The county’s elected leaders said they are prioritizing agencies experiencing 25% or higher staff vacancies – a situation fairly described as being “in crisis,” said Larry George, the county’s chief clerk. Last month the commissioners approved hiring and retention incentives for prison guards, and there’s a “distinct possibility” more incentive packages could be offered in the future, George added.

The county is using $668,000 of the $106 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package passed in March. Of that amount, $203,000 will be available for new hires, with the remaining $465,000 slated for current employees.

The commissioners first discussed an incentive program in September for its county corrections officers, offering new officers $7,500, with current corrections officers eligible for $7,500 to $12,000, depending on length of service. The county prison is down 86 of its total 228 officers, with even the prison administration asking for the commissioners to do more by raising the starting wage for officers.

Focusing on more recent hires

The new program approved Wednesday focuses larger retention payments on one class of Children & Youth caseworkers – those who have worked at the agency for more than a year up to five years total. Employees in this group, George said, are the ones who have left in the highest numbers in recent months.

George speculated that the county was losing caseworkers within their first five years due to a number of factors, including the difficulty of the caseworker job and a growing desire among younger professionals to seek new employment opportunities after spending several years at one organization.

All current caseworkers will receive a bonus as part of the incentive package, but staffers who have been there for one to five years will receive the most, with a rate set at $7,500 to be paid in $2,500 installments over the next year. Caseworkers with five to 10 years of service would receive $6,000 total, and those with 10 or more years of service would be eligible for $4,500.

“The fact is that the majority of those who have left are leaving before they reach the five-year mark, and that then was figured as part of the calculus,” George added.

New hires will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus after 90 days, an additional $2,250 after 180 days and a final $2,250 bonus after one year of employment with the county.

Calls to SEIU Local 668 for comment on the agreement were not returned on Wednesday afternoon.

Craig Lehman, the county’s lone Democratic commissioner, said during Wednesday’s meeting he believed this incentive program may be more successful than the one underway at the prison because Children & Youth Agency’s starting wages were more competitive in the region than the prison starting wage.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, who leads the board, blamed vacancies across the county government on “massive inflation” caused by the federal government, as well as federal unemployment programs that are “disincentivizing work.” (Increased COVID-19 unemployment benefits ended in early September in Pennsylvania).

“We’re living through the strangest economy that anyone has seen in a very, very long time,” Parsons said.

Last week, Court of Common Pleas President Judge David Ashworth warned that the work of the county courts is at risk because of ongoing staffing shortages. In a letter to the commissioners, Ashworth detailed shortages at the prison, sheriff’s office, clerk of courts and magisterial courts, and how these shortages could put staff in danger.

If these shortages continue, Ashworth said he may need to close the courts until “security is available to open them safely.”

Parsons and his GOP colleague, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, said Ashworth had not agreed to meet with them to discuss staffing at the courts. They also dismissed Ashworth’s warnings as sour grapes over the commissioners’ open criticism of Ashworth’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions at the courthouse.