Lancaster County elections officials demonstrated the accuracy of their ballot recording system Friday as they prepare for Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Earlier in the week, mock ballots were scanned to generate a test set of election results. On Friday morning, a board of elections worker compared the summary results that were printed by the ballot scanner to those that were recorded on a USB drive connected to the scanner.

LNP | LancasterOnline observed the test, and the results from the USB drive, known as a VDrive, matched those printed by the ballot scanner.

The same test was conducted a few weeks prior on all scanners that will be used in polling places on Election Day to ensure they are working properly.

On Tuesday, voters at the county’s 240 polling places will feed their completed ballots through scanners, which will record votes onto a VDrive locked inside it.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., the judge of elections for each polling place will take all the physical ballots and VDrives to a board of elections warehouse outside of Lancaster city where the original ballots will be retained and the results will be transferred from the VDrives to a computer that is not connected to the internet for tabulation.

The same basic process will occur for mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Government Center.

Just under 27,000 mail-in ballots were requested in the primary, and as of Friday morning a little over 11,300 had been returned.

Diane Skilling, deputy chief clerk of the board of elections, said about two dozen volunteers will help open and scan those ballots beginning on Election Day. Lancaster County is aiming to have all ballots counted within two days, Commissioner Ray D'Agostino previously told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Completed ballots from mail voters must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mail voters also can use a special drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St.

The drop box is available from 8 a.m. to noon today; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.