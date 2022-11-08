Lancaster County election officials still hope to have all mail-in ballots counted by midnight, elections director Christa Miller said.

"That's our goal," she said Tuesday morning, and the goal was reiterated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., county election workers had fully processed and scanned 15,000 mail-in ballots out of more than 41,000 received by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. That doesn't include any mail-in ballots that arrived today. As of about 10 a.m., 300 had arrived, but Miller did not provide an updated number Tuesday afternoon.

About 75% of the 41,000 ballots have been opened and extracted from their envelopes, a step that takes place before they're scanned and the votes are counted.

The addition of two more envelope-extracting machines has sped up the most labor-intensive process of counting mail-in ballots, Miller said. With one machine during the May primary, county workers were able to work through opening 22,000 ballots by 3 or 4 p.m., Miller said. This time, Miller said, the county is on track to extract 41,000 by about 6 p.m.

Undated ballot envelopes are being set aside for now, as the Fetterman campaign filed suit in federal court to have them counted. Miller said she did not know how many undated ballots have been found so far. Yesterday, she said staff found three that contained dates that fall outside the acceptable dates released Saturday by the state Supreme Court.

Absentee ballots must be dated between August 30 and November 8, 2022. Mail-in ballots must have dates between September 19 and November 8, 2022.

The smooth process stood in stark contrast to the primary. During the 2022 primary election, when election workers began opening the mail-in ballots produced by Michigan Election Resources, they discovered that many of them were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the company had printed them out of order. So far Tuesday, no issues had been encountered.

Miller said the county has received few reports of problems at the polls. Most were simple things — easily answered questions from poll workers setting up for the day.

Miller confirmed complaints about a judge of elections at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manheim Township, who some voters had alleged had been checking ID for voters that were not required to do so. The judge of elections told Miller's office they had not been requiring every voter to show ID, but a county elections official reminded them that ID was required only for those voting in the precinct for the first time.

"It was early this morning, and as soon as we found out, we called," Miller said.