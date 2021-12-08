Following months of pleas from the county’s prison warden and the union representing corrections officers, the Lancaster County commissioners on Wednesday are set to approve a nearly $4-per-hour increase in wages for prison guards.

The Lancaster County commissioners plan to approve raising the starting wage by $3.70 per hour, bringing the starting hourly wage to $22.20. Currently, Lancaster’s starting wage for guards ranks lowest compared to the five surrounding counties, which all pay $20 or more per hour.

All prison guards would receive the same $3.70 increase, according to the agreement the county is set to approve Wednesday. The wage increase is the result of a rare side agreement between the county and the corrections officers’ union, AFSCME Local 1738, ahead of the mid-2022 expiration of the guards’ current contract. Once approved, the wage increase would take effect within 30 days.

As of last month, the prison was down 86 corrections officers from its fully staffed level of 228. That shortage resulted in officers frequently being required to work multiple 16-hour shifts per week.

Miguel Albino, the local union president, told LNP | LancasterOnline last month that the situation has taken a physical and emotional toll on his officers. Warden Cheryl Steberger joined union leaders last month at a prison board meeting to urge the commissioners to boost starting wages. Neither Steberger nor Albino could be reached for comment Tuesday.

The commissioners attempted to address the understaffing issue in September by approving a $7,500 hiring bonus and a retention bonus of up to $12,000 to current officers depending on their length of service. But only eight new corrections officers joined the prison staff in the last month, while an additional 30 left.

The sign-on bonuses will continue alongside the higher wages.

Staff at the county’s Youth Intervention Center will also get a bump as part of the agreement with the union. The starting wage for Youth care workers will get a $3.14-per-hour increase to $20.14 per-hour; security officers will get a $2.66-per-hour increase and will now start at $16.66 per hour.

“The wage we were looking at has not been competitive with surrounding counties,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said during Tuesday’s work session. “I know this (raise) is going to be very competitive, quite frankly, with others.”

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the board’s lone Democratic member, repeated that he has long doubted the bonuses would work, causing the county to lose three months of time to recruit new staff that has had “a huge impact at operations at the jail.”

The county commissioners are expected to approve the wage increases at Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 9:15 a.m. in the Lancaster County Government Building.