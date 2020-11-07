Lancaster County elections officials on Friday said vote totals sent to the Secretary of State’s office on election night were formatted correctly and were not the source of incorrect voting numbers aired by a local TV station.

As election results were compiled Tuesday night, a CBS 21 graphic showed more mail-in votes being counted by the county than it reported sending out. The station’s news director later said his newsroom got those numbers from the state but realized the data was wrong and quickly pulled the graphic.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, in response to a question on the matter Thursday afternoon, suggested a data formatting error was to blame. She noted that this is the first year her office asked counties to break out mail-in, in-person and provisional ballots into separate tallies. She said the incorrect mail-in numbers in the CBS 21 graphic could have been an error in how Lancaster County sent numbers to her office.

“If the county’s files were not done perfectly,” she said, that would have caused the error.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, vice chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, objected to Boockvar’s suggestion in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline and during Friday morning’s board meeting.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At that meeting, county elections clerk Randall Wenger explained that his office conducted mock elections ahead of Tuesday, sending test results to the Department of State. No errors in formatting were observed.

“We sent them ... test files during the mock election activity the week prior to the election, and they confirmed they needed nothing more from us,” he said. “How they mapped the data on their end, I can’t speak to.”

The source of the CBS 21 graphic came into question on Wednesday and Thursday as a screenshot of it was shared on social media. Some people who posted about it speculated incorrectly that it was proof of voter fraud.