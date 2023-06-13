Former President Donald Trump was arraigned Wednesday in Miami on charges he illegally retained and shared classified information after his presidency, and then tried to cover it up.

Trump, the clear front-runner in the race to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, denies the charges.

In Lancaster County, which broke decisively for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, sentiments about the federal indictment are mixed. Some are ready to throw the book at the former commander in chief; others believe Trump has been wrongfully accused or deserves some leeway.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters asked people around the county whether they had read the 37-count indictment and whether they believe it’s fair.

Here’s what they had to say:

No one is above the law

When the U.S. Justice Department unsealed the indictment Friday, special counsel Jack Smith, who filed the charges, told reporters the country has “one set of laws and they apply to everyone.”

That message appears to resonate in some corners of the county.

“If it was you or me, we would have been indicted,” said Deborah Spagnolo, of Manor Township, who was taking the Red Rose Walking Food Tour in downtown Lancaster on Tuesday.

Lititz resident Ed Miller, a self-described Mennonite Anabaptist, has stopped voting because, as a pacifist, he cannot in good conscience vote for either Republicans or Democrats.

He finds it hard to believe anyone could support Trump.

“He believes that because of who he is, the law doesn’t apply to him.”

Lancaster city resident Daniel Carbognin said Trump should get at least 50 years in prison “because that’s what they would’ve charged me.”

These charges seem different

Prosecutors in multiple states are pursuing criminal charges against Trump.

He became the first former president to be indicted when prosecutors in New York charged him in April after investigating a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, allegedly to hush up their past sexual relationship.

The district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County also is investigating Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

But to Tyquan Wright, a Lancaster city resident and political independent, the classified documents charges seem different.

“This particular indictment feels more cut and dry,” said Wright, who believes Trump has been abusing his power. “An obvious crime has been committed.”

Disqualifies him as a candidate

The latest CBS News poll shows Donald Trump has a commanding lead over his declared Republican primary opponents, with 61% of potential voters supporting him, compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 23%, and former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina with 4% each.

Dotty Gallagher, a Manor Township Democrat, believes the indictment should disqualify Trump as a candidate.

“I feel on some level that he’s guilty on several counts and should not be running for president.

Trump deserves some slack

Scott Horner, 55, a Quarryville Republican, opposes the indictment of Trump, saying other presidents have also done disgraceful things, citing Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. He said Trump should be judged based on how he handled the presidential office.

“When he was the president, this country was running smooth,” Horner said. “There weren’t people crossing lines.”

Horner said he doesn’t believe presidents should be given a pass if they break the law, but he said Trump’s positive effect on the country should mitigate any negative effects of the classified document indictment.

Unfair treatment

Carol Andrews, a Lancaster city resident and Libertarian, thinks Trump is being unfairly singled out.

“I’ve heard the story that the indictments are very shallow,” Andrews said. “It’s an inappropriate use of power when Hillary (Clinton) and (Joe) Biden also kept files.”

Andrews was referring to the fact that Biden retained, and later handed over, some classified documents from his time as vice president, and Clinton used a private email server when she was the U.S. secretary of state. Neither has been charged by the Justice Department, which also declined to charge Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, who had retained classified documents.

“What makes us great,” Andrews said, “is we have rules that should be applied evenly as to who is prosecuted.”

Not a ‘witch hunt’

Scott Groom, 58, of Lancaster Township, supported Trump in the past. In 2016, the School District of Lancaster paraprofessional voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

A member of a biracial family, Groom said he soured on Trump because he was divisive as a leader, and that divisiveness trickled down into the everyday lives of his family. He and his children, he said, got more of a “cold shoulder” from people who felt vindicated in their racist attitudes.

Groom, who describes himself as more of a Republican than a Democrat, said he read the indictment while he was at the gym. He doesn’t believe it’s a “witch hunt,” as Trump often refers to it, but he said he doesn’t have enough facts to have a strong opinion right now.

Still, he said, he would not vote for Trump again.

“It’s more than this specific issue,” Groom said. “I’m fearful for our country if he winds up being president again.”

LNP | LancasterOnline staff reporters Sarah Nicell, Nathan Willison, Jack Panyard and Olivia Miller contributed to this story.