Lancaster County should remain entirely within one congressional district when the state redraws maps this year, the county’s board of commissioners says.

In a 2-1 vote Wednesday, the board passed a resolution urging that all of Lancaster County within one congressional district when lawmakers in Harrisburg approve a new map that would take effect in 2022.

“(Being in one congressional district) has benefited the citizens of Lancaster County over the years,” Commissioner Josh Parsons, who voted in favor of the resolution, said. “Our hope is that that will continue so that our voice in congress is not diluted.”

Parsons was joined in favor of the resolution by fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who said Lancaster county was “without question stronger united than divided."

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the board’s lone Democrat, was opposed to the resolution, saying he felt it was more important to have “fair districts” than district that avoid splitting counties. He told LNP|LancasterOnline that the board did not pass a similar resolution during the 2011 redistricting process.

Parsons noted that Bucks County had passed a similar resolution unanimously in a bipartisan vote in June, and that for most of Lancaster County’s history the county has been contained in one district.

From 1931 to 1981, the county was wholly within one district. It was split between congressional districts in the 1980s and 1990s, before returning to one district in 2001.

In 2011 it was again split between separate districts until 2018 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out that map for excessive gerrymandering and the new map returned the county to a single district that also includes part of southern York County.

Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research and the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin and Marshall College, said he thinks most people would agree with the idea of keeping the county whole.

"People tend to think it is better to keep communities intact when you redistrict,” said Yost, who also teaches courses in research methods and public health. “They prefer you don’t split municipalities. I think it makes intuitive sense to people to keep counties together.”

The problem, however, is that Lancaster County does not have a high enough population to be its own district, Yost said, and will need to be combined with one or more other counties in some way.

David Thornburgh, CEO of the nonpartisan good-government group Committee of Seventy, said he had not heard of such resolutions before but thinks it is “productive and encouraging.”

“It’s making the statement that Lancaster County is a community, it has an identity and common culture,” he said. “It’s sort of a tangible expression of a general sentiment.”

The General Assembly is expected to approve a new congressional district map later this year, but so far no specific legislation has been proposed.